Oliver Pocher reveals how he confronted Biyon Kattilathu

Oliver Pocher can't let it go. He recently showed himself to be reconciliatory with his still-wife Amira on Instagram. At Christmas, he made her laugh during a Face Time call, and for their son's birthday, the two even got together in person and cut the cake together. But in his new podcast episode ("The Pochers! Freshly recycled"), Pocher addresses his meeting with online coach Biyon Kattilathu despite the recent harmony.

The self-proclaimed life coach recently posted a statement on Instagram in which he commented on his alleged relationship with Amira Pocher. "About my alleged love affair with Amira: That's not true. We didn't have a love affair, we don't have a love affair, but you know, if you're not believed, you have to go to court," he said in the video.

Nevertheless, Kattilathu is a thorn in Pocher's side. Before Christmas, he attended a Kattilathu performance dressed as the Biyon spoof "The Real Dalai Karma" and addressed waiting fans outside the event hall. "'Live, love, laugh' was the program, and that's where I went. It was clear to me that he would be there with security," he says in it.

Kattilathu used to do martial arts, says Pocher. "He's someone who sells himself to the public as this really relaxed guy, but I think if you press the right buttons, he becomes a little less relaxed," says the comedian.

He also reveals that he directly confronted Kattilathu with the most important question for him - the one about Amira. "He then denied that he ever had anything to do with Amira," says Pocher. The matter is now over for him, Pocher also says. However, this is not entirely believable, as he continues to appear as his new fictional character"Dalai Karma" and earns a lot of money through ticket sales.

