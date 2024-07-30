Oliver Pocher is celebrating his divorce at Rammstein.

Oliver and Amira Pocher are officially no longer a couple. The divorce papers have been signed. The comedian is celebrating his newfound freedom at a Rammstein concert - reportedly with female company.

Oliver and Amira Pocher are now officially divorced. The comedian and TV presenter signed the divorce papers yesterday at the Cologne family court. barely had the ink dried, the 46-year-old seemed eager to let loose - at a Rammstein concert in the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen. Pocher wore a Taylor Swift t-shirt for the occasion. "Celebrating the day with Taylor Swift," he joked. He was likely referencing his appearance at the same stadium a couple of weeks ago, where he wore a Rammstein shirt and caused a stir among the many female fans.

Pocher's ability to "shake it" to Rammstein was on full display in his Instagram stories. He seemed particularly fond of the song "Du hast," which he joked "musically summarizes the divorce day." A video shows Pocher singing along to the lyrics "Do you want to be faithful until death do you part? No!" on the tribune.

Pocher not alone at the concert?

He might have been filmed by his female companion. Pocher was reportedly accompanied by two women at the concert, whom he was also seen with at the Parookaville festival in Weeze. One of them is said to be called Katharina and is from Dülmen in North Rhine-Westphalia. She also posted videos and photos from the Rammstein concert in Gelsenkirchen on her Instagram story. Just like her friend Daniel, who is said to be a trained hairdresser. According to her Instagram profile, Katharina has been working at a fitness studio for some time.

Pocher's management told RTL that the comedian is officially single and does not currently have a partner. An inquiry to the two women has so far remained unanswered. His now ex-wife Amira recently made her new relationship with presenter Christian Düring official at a celebrity event.

