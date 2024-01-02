Theater - Oliver Masucci wanted to be on the big screen even as a child

A successful actor in Germany and abroad, Oliver Masucci (55, "Schachnovelle", "Dark") already had his dream career clearly in mind as a young boy. "I always wanted to be on the big screen as a child. I didn't want to be on TV, I wanted to be in the movies. And that's where I ended up," the Stuttgart-born Masucci told the German Press Agency in Hamburg. His Italian father often asked him: "Are you a dreamer?". "Träumertänzer" is also the title of Masucci's recently published autobiographical book, which he will also be performing on the main stage of the Hamburg Schauspielhaus on February 14.

One of the main reasons for his international career is the things he didn't do. "As a TV investigator, you tend not to make it onto the big screen." Masucci therefore preferred to wait a long time and continue acting in the theater. "I played everywhere. I've played everything. I learned everything on stage. I had the better texts than on television and so theater was actually my access to world literature and the detour to cinema."

Masucci, who has already won the German Film Award for his role in Fassbinder's "Enfant Terrible", has also become internationally known through the Netflix series "Dark". Most recently, he starred in the fantasy film "Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore's Secrets", among others. He has just received the International Anchor Award from the Cologne Film Festival, placing him among actors such as Sandra Hüller, Mads Mikkelsen and Juliette Binoche. In February, he will take on the role of Hogwarts teacher Severus Snape for three weeks for a guest performance in the play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" in Hamburg.

Source: www.stern.de