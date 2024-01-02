Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsgerman press agencypeoplestuttgartliteraturetheaterchess amendmentgermanyhamburgoliver masuccitelevision

Oliver Masucci wanted to be on the big screen even as a child

Born in Stuttgart, Oliver Masucci already had big dreams as a child. And he pursued them vehemently as an adult. In doing so, he imposed an important rule on himself.

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read

Theater - Oliver Masucci wanted to be on the big screen even as a child

A successful actor in Germany and abroad, Oliver Masucci (55, "Schachnovelle", "Dark") already had his dream career clearly in mind as a young boy. "I always wanted to be on the big screen as a child. I didn't want to be on TV, I wanted to be in the movies. And that's where I ended up," the Stuttgart-born Masucci told the German Press Agency in Hamburg. His Italian father often asked him: "Are you a dreamer?". "Träumertänzer" is also the title of Masucci's recently published autobiographical book, which he will also be performing on the main stage of the Hamburg Schauspielhaus on February 14.

One of the main reasons for his international career is the things he didn't do. "As a TV investigator, you tend not to make it onto the big screen." Masucci therefore preferred to wait a long time and continue acting in the theater. "I played everywhere. I've played everything. I learned everything on stage. I had the better texts than on television and so theater was actually my access to world literature and the detour to cinema."

Masucci, who has already won the German Film Award for his role in Fassbinder's "Enfant Terrible", has also become internationally known through the Netflix series "Dark". Most recently, he starred in the fantasy film "Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore's Secrets", among others. He has just received the International Anchor Award from the Cologne Film Festival, placing him among actors such as Sandra Hüller, Mads Mikkelsen and Juliette Binoche. In February, he will take on the role of Hogwarts teacher Severus Snape for three weeks for a guest performance in the play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" in Hamburg.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

An ambulance drives across the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man injured in kitchen fire: 100,000 euros damage

A man has been taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and burns after a kitchen fire in Rheinstetten (Karlsruhe district). According to initial estimates, the fire with heavy smoke development caused damage of around 100,000 euros on Tuesday night, said a police spokeswoman. It was initially...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Because of the flood: Lilienthal closes forests

In the municipality of Lilienthal near Bremen, which is threatened by flooding, two forests are no longer allowed to be entered. "Due to the rise in groundwater and surface water levels and the persistently high water levels, the soil in the forests has softened to such an extent that the...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest

An ambulance drives across the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man injured in kitchen fire: 100,000 euros damage

A man has been taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and burns after a kitchen fire in Rheinstetten (Karlsruhe district). According to initial estimates, the fire with heavy smoke development caused damage of around 100,000 euros on Tuesday night, said a police spokeswoman. It was initially...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
More freedom of movement in fashion: model Naomi Campbell shows how it's done. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Panorama

Trends of the year: what could be hot in 2024

A new hedonism, the hobby of hemp cultivation, the trendy travel destinations of Paris and Las Vegas or wild fashion such as crooked buttoned blouses: what to expect in the new year in fashion, travel, food and love.

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public