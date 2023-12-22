Theater actor - Oliver Masucci still enjoys being on the theater stage

Actor Oliver Masucci (55, "Schachnovelle", "Dark") has not lost his love of the theater even after seven years of filming national and international movies and series. "I haven't missed anything for a long time. Really nothing at all. Because I had played myself out so much," said Stuttgart-born Masucci to the German Press Agency in Hamburg. But the performative readings for his autobiographical book "Träumertänzer" (Dreamer Dancer) got him excited about theater again.

"On stage, there's another level to it with the audience, then it plays out of itself and that's different to being in front of the camera. You interact with the audience and that's something I don't have in front of the camera, of course." In front of the camera - on the contrary - it is even important not to play for others. "When you're filming, you don't even have to care that there are people watching. Otherwise you're far too big and it becomes vain." And that doesn't work for cinema and television audiences - but it does in the theater. "As I said, I didn't miss it at all. But now that I've experienced it again for the first time, I thought: Wow! And that's just beautiful."

Masucci, who has already won the German Film Award for his Fassbinder role in "Enfant Terrible", has also become internationally known thanks to the Netflix series "Dark". His most recent roles include the fantasy film "Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore's Secrets". In February, he will take on the role of Hogwarts teacher Severus Snape for a guest performance in the play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" in Hamburg.

Source: www.stern.de