3rd league - Oliver Batista Meier returns to Dynamo Dresden

Dynamo Dresden are bringing Oliver Batista Meier back from his loan to Verl ahead of schedule. The 22-year-old midfielder will join the club at the start of training on January 2. "His recent performances, goals and assists speak for this development," said Dynamo's sporting director Ralf Becker in a statement on Thursday.

With Batista Maier in the starting eleven, SC Verl won 1-0 against Dresden on matchday 17. The attacking player, who trained as a youth player at 1. FC Kaiserslautern and FC Bayern Munich, scored ten goals and provided eleven assists in 30 competitive matches at Verl. Prior to that, he scored eight assists in 20 games for Dynamo.

Source: www.stern.de