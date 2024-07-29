Oli and Amira Pocher's divorce is apparently settled.

Has the nearly year-long mudslinging match between Oli and Amira Pocher finally come to an official end? It certainly seems that way. Both meet at the family court in Cologne and leave without comment. Everything appears to be settled, except for one outstanding question.

Almost a year after their separation became public, Amira and Oliver Pocher are reportedly officially divorced. According to "Bild" newspaper and RTL, the former couple was divorced at the family court in Cologne. Their respective managements confirmed the date to RTL.

What was exactly clarified in court remains unclear. In the past, the couple had already spoken publicly several times about their prenuptial agreement, in which everything was supposedly "fairly regulated". In 2021, they stated in their joint podcast "Die Pochers hier!", that they had agreed on a property settlement and decided against a community of property. After a divorce, Amira Pocher would therefore have to provide for her own living expenses. The couple's children are reportedly secured through the prenuptial agreement. It is expected that Oliver Pocher will pay child support.

The comedian had spoken several times in recent weeks about the impending divorce. In his podcast "Die Pochers! Frisch recycelt" with ex-wife Alessandra Meyer-Wölden, he said in mid-July that he hoped the dissolution of the marriage would be finalized soon, as he wanted to "draw a line". He also demanded that Amira Pocher take back her maiden name Aly. Whether she will do so remains to be seen.

Oliver and Amira Pocher announced their separation after four years of marriage in their joint podcast in August 2023. This was followed by a public war of roses. The couple has two children. The comedian also has a daughter from his marriage to Alessandra Meyer-Wölden (2010 to 2013) and twin sons born in 2011. Amira Pocher is now reportedly in a new relationship: She celebrated her relationship debut with "taff" moderator Christian Düring in early July 2024.

Following their official divorce, Amira and Oliver Pocher may now need to navigate the complexities of post-divorce living, particularly regarding financial support and child custody. Divorce and separation have marked a significant change in their lives, which they must now navigate independently.

Read also: