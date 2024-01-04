Survey - Older people in Bitburg-Prüm get the least from their pension

According to a study, pensioners in the Eifel district of Bitburg-Prüm have the lowest purchasing power with their pensions in Germany. According to the analysis published by the Prognos Institute on Thursday, they receive 856 euros per month. It is not only the absolute amount of the pension that plays a role, but also the price level at the place of residence, which takes into account rental costs, among other things. The study was commissioned by the German Insurance Association in Berlin.

Older people in the district of Südwestpfalz have the highest pension purchasing power in Rhineland-Palatinate at 1143 euros. This is followed by the districts of Pirmasens (1136 euros), Kusel and Rhein-Pfalz (1077 euros each) and Zweibrücken (1075 euros). Nationwide, the average pension purchasing power was 1036 euros. At the other end of the scale in Rhineland-Palatinate, the Eifel district of Bitburg-Prüm is followed by the city of Trier (EUR 867), the district of Trier-Saarburg and the city of Koblenz (EUR 904 each) and the district of Bernkastel-Wittlich (EUR 942). In the state capital of Mainz, the pension purchasing power is EUR 945.

Viewed nationwide, the ratio of housing costs to pension income is particularly favorable in Gera (1437 euros). The economists related regional housing costs and the average level of pensions for the 400 districts and independent cities in Germany - in each case estimated - and calculated the local purchasing power from this. The data used refers to the year 2021.

"The result is clear. Pensioners live particularly cheaply in eastern Germany," write the authors. "This is because relatively high pensions meet a low cost of living." Following Gera in the top five are four other eastern German municipalities: Chemnitz, Cottbus, Görlitz and the district of Spree-Neisse.

Source: www.stern.de