- "Older generations perceive us as under the influence and hesitant towards employment."

One Side: The Baby Boomer group, consisting of football commentator Frank Buschmann, 59, businesswoman Dagmar Wöhrl, 70, and cabaret artist Désirée Nick, 67, went head-to-head with the Gen Z generation represented by musician Roman Lochmann, 25, social media influencer Isabelle Vivianne, 26, and podcast host Yasmine M'Barek, 25.

On a Tuesday episode of the ZDF show "Wir waren fleißig! Ihr seid faul?", they tackled the topic of shared stereotypes: Are the youth truly lazy or are the elderly reckless and arrogant? Throughout the discussion, Isabelle Vivianne, the influencer and carpenter, stood out by expressing her frustration with these prejudices: "The most bothersome stereotypes are definitely that Gen Z is lazy, we don't work, and ultimately, we're destroying the economy."

She elaborated on her perspective by sharing her personal experience, stating, "I'm a Gen Z individual and a self-employed carpenter, so showing up to work at 7 am isn't an exception for me."

She further clarified that when Gen Z talks about work-life balance, they don't mean to "vegetate in the sun" or avoid work. Instead, they advocate for working a fixed number of hours and having the remaining time to spend with their loved ones and pursue personal happiness, fostering balance. If Gen Z calls for a four-day workweek, it doesn't mean they want to "relax" but rather, "they've realized, also through you, that you were often absent in life. That you, as parents, were often absent and we missed you."

Gen Z Calls Out Boomers: "Insensitivity and Misunderstanding"

In Vivianne's vision, Generation Z faces various challenges distinct from those faced by the Baby Boomer generation. "We understand that we're entering an era of economic instability due to climate change, so we seek to question the purpose of things. It must make sense for the climate, for society as a whole, and for our generation."

She took aim at the Baby Boomers, whom she accusingly labeled as "insensitive" and "misunderstanding" for leaving the younger generation with "extreme climate damage" while showing no sign of reducing their current lifestyle. She accused the older generation of "pure insensitivity" and pointed out their inability to acknowledge the problems faced by the younger generation.

Dagmar Wöhrl, one of the Boomer representatives, responded to Vivianne's accusations, stating, "Your broad attack isn't fair." She contended, "Blaming us for all of Gen Z's benefits isn't accurate," and concluded, "everything that today's Gen Z generation enjoys is thanks to the efforts of the Baby Boomer generation."

After the show, Twitter reflected a split in public opinion, with one comment read, "The arrogant #Boomer expressing themselves on #wirwarenfleissig on #zdf. Although the Baby Boomers have made significant contributions and fought for many things, this generation's lifestyle isn't sustainable."

Another comment weighed in, criticizing the young generation: "As always, the young ones argue, while the #Boomer rambles nonsense, with no facts or emotional attacks. #Wöhrl and #Nick represent typical Boomeromers – it's no surprise they've spent so many years in conservative politics."

The 26-year-old swift entrepreneurs, Jo Dietrich and his partner, both belonging to Generation Z, have founded their own consulting agency. We engaged with him to discuss the needs of the new workforce and uncover who the true Gen Z individuals really are.

