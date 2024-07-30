- Oldenburg picks up Eli Brooks from Italy

The EWE Baskets Oldenburg have signed American Eli Brooks. The Bundesliga team announced that the 25-year-old is joining from Italian second-division champions Pallacanestro Trieste. Brooks has signed a two-month contract with the Lower Saxony team, with an option for the entire 2024/25 season.

"I'm glad Eli has decided on Oldenburg, as he already has experience in Europe," said Oldenburg coach Padro Calles. "He's a versatile player who fits well into our group of wings."

Eli Brooks is set to showcase his skills on the Basketball court for the EWE Baskets Oldenburg. With his versatility, he's expected to contribute significantly to the team's wing position.

Read also: