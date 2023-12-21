Bundesliga - Oldenburg basketball players defy injury worries

EWE Baskets Oldenburg will still have to do without captain Max DiLeo and guard Charles Manning Jr. due to injury. DiLeo has traveled to the USA for his treatment, the German Basketball League club announced on Wednesday. DiLeo will be out for several weeks after his hip operation, Manning Jr. even for several months. The 25-year-old had already undergone surgery in Oldenburg on Tuesday following "persistent pain symptoms in his foot".

Oldenburg are struggling with several injuries and had recently responded to their tight personnel situation by signing Chaundee Brown Jr. "We're not missing five starters because we're training incorrectly," said Baskets club boss Hermann Schüller. "We'll get to grips with it and will have a full squad for the second half of the season once all the convalescents have returned."

Source: www.stern.de