- Old-time rally on the streets of Saxony

The rolling automobile museum, the "Sachsen Classic" vintage car rally, has kicked off its 21st edition with prominent participants. Until Saturday, a convoy of around 160 vehicles will be on the road, connecting the two most important automotive regions in Saxony: Zwickau and Leipzig. Leading the convoy is a 1932 Horch 430.

Saxony is a cradle of the automobile industry in Germany. The pioneer August Horch founded automobile production in Zwickau 120 years ago, where vehicles are still produced today, albeit with electric motors. Additionally, the rally celebrates the anniversary of the VW Golf. Fifty years ago, the first examples of this type were built, and the model was also produced in Zwickau at times. Volkswagen is sending eleven historic examples from its collection to the rally. Figure skating legend Katarina Witt is also joining as a passenger.

According to the organizers, the convoy includes vehicles from 40 different brands. The oldest car is a 1930 Rolls-Royce Phantom II. But there are also cars from Melkus, Bentley, BMW, Porsche, Jaguar, and Ferrari to see. The cars will cover more than 500 kilometers by Saturday. Besides Zwickau and Leipzig, there are stops in Oelsnitz, at the Sachsenring, in Torgau, Delitzsch, Dessau, and Wurzen.

