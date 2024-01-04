Olaf Scholz has arrived in the flood area in southern Saxony-Anhalt

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in the flood area in southern Saxony-Anhalt on Thursday. Together with Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke and Minister President Reiner Haseloff, he took stock of the situation in Oberröblingen, a district of Sangerhausen. Scholz, this time wearing rubber boots, had previously gained an overview from a helicopter.

This is Scholz's second on-site visit during the current flood situation. On New Year's Eve, he visited Verden on the Weser in Lower Saxony to find out about the situation there.

Scholz, Lemke and Haseloff inspected the dyke at the Helme bridge in the morning. The Helme, which flows through Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia, drains the southern part of the Lower Harz.

