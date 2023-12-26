Oker dam is full - flood wave rolls through Lower Saxony

Braunschweig waits for the flood wave: Because the Oker dam is full, more water has to be released. This is now making its way through Lower Saxony.

The dam wall of the Oker dam is 260 meters long and up to 75 meters high, holding more than 46 million cubic meters of water. However, due to the flood situation, the dam in the district of Goslar in Lower Saxony has now reached its maximum capacity. For this reason, significantly more water than usual is now being released into the River Oker via the overflow: 30 cubic meters per second instead of 16 cubic meters per second. This measure was announced by the city of Braunschweig - in conjunction with the fact that the flood situation in Lower Saxony's second-largest city will worsen as a result of this decision.

It is expected that the wave will arrive in the city in the late evening hours, according to the city. It is also possible that the overflow will have to be opened even further during the course of the day. The Oker flows from its source in the Harz National Park through the Harz foreland via Wolfenbüttel to Braunschweig before flowing into the Aller between Celle and Gifhorn. However, it is still assumed that the flooding caused by the Oker and its tributaries is limited to the designated floodplains.

Nevertheless, the city of Braunschweig has closed several streets near the river due to the rising water levels and has called for vehicles parked there to be removed immediately. Sand has also been piled up in several places in the city area, which can be used to fill sandbags independently. There is also a citizens' hotline at 0531/2345-6789 for "questions in connection with the flooding".

In the town of Rinteln in the district of Schaumburg, the authorities have already gone one step further and evacuated a street right next to the town wall, according to the town council. According to NDR, 108 residents were evacuated after the Weser burst its banks: the cellars of the buildings were flooded. The fire department was on site with pumps and stacking sandbags, it added. The Oker flood could also make itself felt there, as the water flows from the Harz Mountains via the Aller into the Weser, which ultimately flows into the North Sea near Bremerhaven.

Lower Saxony's Minister-President Stephan Weil took a look at the flood situation in the state. During a visit to Northeim, where a dam had burst, the SPD politician thanked the tens of thousands of helpers for their efforts over the Christmas holidays: "We still need this great commitment from those who are fighting the floods on the ground."

