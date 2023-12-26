Flood - Oker dam full: Braunschweig expects flood wave

The Oker dam in the Harz Mountains has reached its maximum capacity. More water is now being released into the Oker via the overflow of the dam wall, the Braunschweig city administration announced on Tuesday. Instead of 16 cubic meters per second, 30 cubic meters per second are now flowing into the river.

According to the city, this measure will further exacerbate the flood situation in Braunschweig. The wave is expected to arrive in the city in the late evening hours.

The level at the Eisenbüttel weir, which currently stands at 132 centimetres, could rise by around ten percent according to the current forecast, the city said. It is possible that the overflow at the dam will be opened further during the course of the day and that the volume of water will increase further as a result. However, it is still assumed that the flooding caused by the Oker and its tributaries will be limited to the designated flood areas.

