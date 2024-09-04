Skip to content
Oil Pipeline Assault Trials: Legal Proceedings for Environmental Protesters

In response to assaults on the oil pipeline connecting Rostock to Schwedt's refinery in Brandenburg, climate activists are now being charged with fines. Despite their refusal to comply, these individuals are now standing trial.

Two ecological advocates are standing trial in Neubrandenburg due to their actions targeting oil pipeline pump stations.

Two environmental advocates affiliated with the Final Generation movement are on trial today (10:00 AM) at Neubrandenburg District Court for actions against the oil pipeline from Rostock to Schwedt's refinery in Brandenburg. The charges involve break-ins at two oil pumping stations in Demmin (Mecklenburg Lake District) and Strasburg (Vorpommern-Greifswald) in April 2022. Their goal was to obstruct the oil pipeline operation. They're accused of disrupting public services, causing property damage, and trespassing. Despite receiving penalty notices with fines of 4000 euros each, they chose not to comply, which led to this trial.

The oil pipeline that the activists aimed to disrupt is from Rostock to Schwedt's refinery in Brandenburg. During their actions, they targeted two oil pumping stations near Demmin and Strasburg.

