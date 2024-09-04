- Oil Pipeline Assault Trials: Legal Proceedings for Environmental Protesters

Two environmental advocates affiliated with the Final Generation movement are on trial today (10:00 AM) at Neubrandenburg District Court for actions against the oil pipeline from Rostock to Schwedt's refinery in Brandenburg. The charges involve break-ins at two oil pumping stations in Demmin (Mecklenburg Lake District) and Strasburg (Vorpommern-Greifswald) in April 2022. Their goal was to obstruct the oil pipeline operation. They're accused of disrupting public services, causing property damage, and trespassing. Despite receiving penalty notices with fines of 4000 euros each, they chose not to comply, which led to this trial.

The oil pipeline that the activists aimed to disrupt is from Rostock to Schwedt's refinery in Brandenburg. During their actions, they targeted two oil pumping stations near Demmin and Strasburg.

Read also: