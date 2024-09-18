Ohio Republican figures are meticulously treading in distancing themselves from Trump and Vance's statements

He helped establish a school in Haiti, named after his late daughter Becky, who met her end in a vehicle accident years ago.

He appreciates the lawful Haitians residing in Springfield and finding employment there.

On "PBS Newshour," he stated on Tuesday night, "They're legal." He continued, "They desire to work. In fact, they even wish to put in extra hours."

Furthermore, DeWine pointed out that the Haitians chose Springfield due to the local business owners experiencing labor shortages post-Covid-19 pandemic.

However, while advocating for the Haitians with Temporary Protected Status in Springfield, driven by the region's violence and humanitarian crisis caused by storms and an earthquake, DeWine wants to dissociate the topic from the broader immigration and border controversy shaping the Republican political narrative for 2024 elections.

"The immigration issue, as well as the border issue, certainly is a valid topic," DeWine admitted in the PBS interview. He expanded upon the matter in subsequent press conferences and interviews.

But, he emphasized, this situation is distinct from Springfield.

Although refraining from directly criticizing former President Donald Trump or his running mate Sen. JD Vance, he condemned their spreading of false allegations of animal abuse within the Haitian community.

"It's deeply distressing for these tireless individuals," DeWine remarked.

This toxic rhetoric has also impacted the broader community, prompting Ohio state troopers to be deployed in Springfield schools this week following a series of bomb threats. Some of these threats were sourced from abroad while others originated within the US, causing apprehension among the Springfield citizens.

Asked about this connection, DeWine distanced himself.

"The individuals responsible for these threats are the malevolent ones," he stated.

Despite this, there's no sign of either Trump or Vance halting their dissemination of unverified accusations regarding animal abuse within the Haitian community.

"If I must fabricate tales so that the American media becomes interested in the American people's suffering, then that's what I'll do," Vance told CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday.

He clarified: "I'm referring to creating media interest, not instigating the 20,000 unauthorized migrants to Springfield."

Amidst this discord, Republican leaders in Ohio argue that Haitians addressed a critical demand in Springfield, while Trump and Vance maintain that "lives of thousands of residents have been ruined" due to the Haitians' arrival.

Similar to DeWine, Springfield Mayor Rob Rue has made efforts to clarify the Haitians' role in the city. During an interview with CNN, he was particularly keen to counteract the narrative promoted by Vance.

"It has brought a lot of detrimental attention towards our community," Rue stated, adding that he was conducting numerous interviews to ensure that genuine and accurate stories of Springfield were being conveyed.

While conceding that the city was under some strain – from school staffing to vaccination coverage to obtaining driver's licenses – Rue also highlighted a bigger picture.

"We are a marvelous city. We are not a dysfunctional city. We are not disintegrating. We are grappling with stress and strains, but none of this media attention directed at Springfield, Ohio, is aiding our situation," Rue said, noting the state troopers present in Springfield schools due to recent threats.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Rue and DeWine expressed caution against Trump's visit to the town.

DeWine admitted the city and state were strained in terms of resources but was welcoming if Trump were to visit.

"If President Trump decides to visit, he will be warmly received," DeWine said.

Rue, however, took a different stance, stressing the impact on Springfield's resources of a presidential visit.

"A presidential candidate's tour would be extremely demanding on our resources," Rue suggested, indicating his approval if Trump chose to postpone his visit at the present moment.

DeWine believes that discussing the Haitians in Springfield should be separated from broader immigration debates due to the unique circumstances they faced. In the realm of politics, DeWine aims to address the situation in a way that doesn't escalate tensions or exacerbate the political narrative surrounding immigration.

Read also: