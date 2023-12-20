Skip to content
Offspring in black and white: plains zebra foal explores the zoo

In the colorfully decorated Christmas season, this animal offspring in black and white is a real eye-catcher: one week after its birth, a young plains zebra foal is exploring its enclosure at Hanover Zoo for the first time. The little, as yet unnamed stallion is already showing himself to...

A new young zebra has been born at Hanover Zoo. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
In the colorfully decorated Christmas season, this animal offspring in black and white is a real eye-catcher: one week after its birth, a young plains zebra foal is exploring its enclosure at Hanover Zoo for the first time. The little, as yet unnamed stallion is already showing himself to visitors, a zoo spokeswoman said on Wednesday. He is still walking close to his mother. According to the zoo, when a zebra foal is born, the mother initially shields the young animal from other members of the herd. This also allows the young animal to memorize its mother's stripe pattern - this is how it recognizes its mother in the herd.

Over the next few days, the little zebra will be allowed outside on an hourly basis, depending on the weather. There is still plenty for the four-legged friend, born on December 13, to discover. The steppe zebras share the enclosure with Thomson's gazelles, impalas and elands.

According to information from Hanover Zoo, the World Conservation Union classifies the steppe zebra as "potentially endangered" as populations are declining. Grant's zebras, a subspecies from East Africa, are kept in Hanover. By breeding the striped wild horses, the zoo hopes to contribute to the conservation of the animals.

