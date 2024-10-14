Officials ensure a flawless commencement of Draisaitl's upcoming nightmarish situation for him.

In Edmonton, they're accustomed to turbulence, particularly at the beginning of the season: Just like last year, the squad headed by Leon Draisaitl is struggling out of the gates. The ace performers aren't syncing up, and the defense is letting in goals. Every aspect requires enhancement.

The Edmonton Oilers, under Draisaitl's leadership, dropped their third NHL game of the fresh season. Despite securing the first lead against the Calgary Flames, the potential title contender still wound up losing 1-4 and is still seeking their initial point. Statistically, the Oilers rank as the worst team in the league.

Jeff Skinner netted in the 2nd minute to give the Flames a 1-0 advantage, but the Oilers' frustrating initial phase persisted. In three matches, they've already conceded 15 goals and managed to score only three of their own. The Flames strengthened their winning streak to three games. After the game, Connor McDavid, the five-time league top scorer, expressed disappointment: "There are numerous ways to explain it, but ultimately, it wasn't enough," he said. "I've said it before, everyone can improve, and everyone will improve."

Last season, the Oilers experienced a similarly challenging initiation, losing ten of their initial twelve games. However, they still qualified for the playoffs and came close to clinching the title. Despite the rocky start, no one is deterred from their ambitious objectives. "We're not quitters. We've never been," McDavid guaranteed. "Three consecutive defeats aren't ideal, but it's something we can work on."

Philipp Grubauer also left the ice with a loss. With the Seattle Kraken, he lost 0-2 to the formidable Dallas Stars. The Texans have won every game this season.

