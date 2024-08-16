Officials confirm the demolition of a bridge in Kursk.

18:31 United States Suggests More Military Aid for UkraineThe United States is suggesting more military aid for Ukraine. A declaration regarding this matter is impending, shares John Kirby, spokesperson for the United States National Security Council, with CNN. However, he fails to supply specifics.

18:11 Ukraine Aims to Encourage Russia for 'Fair' Talks with Kursk OffensiveUkraine aims to coerce Russia into 'fair' discussions with its offensive in the Russian area of Kursk, as per Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak. "The military approach objectively induces Russia to engage in a fair negotiating process," Podolyak stated on Twitter. Ukraine has guaranteed that it does not intend to perpetually occupy Russian territory. "The sooner Russia agrees to establish a just peace, the sooner the assaults of the Ukrainian defense forces in Russia will cease," mentioned a Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Tuesday.

17:40 Ukraine Shares Evidence of Kursk Offensive Successes, Showing Apparent Russian SurrendersUkraine reports triumphs in its advance into the Russian area of Kursk, publishing footage from a Ukrainian brigade showcasing Russian soldiers surrendering amidst debris.

17:12 Belarus Presumes Ukrainian Armed Provocation LikelyBelarus' government anticipates an armed provocation by neighboring Ukraine. Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin informed state news agency Belta that the border condition remains tense. "Given the presence of Ukrainian armed units in border zones, the probability of armed provocations and spectacular actions being planned and carried out on our territory, including the involvement of Belarusian nationalist formations, is high," Khrenin declared. This was announced over a week since Ukrainian troops infiltrated the Russian area of Kursk. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, stated on Thursday that Ukraine could also attack Belarus and escalate the conflict.

16:22 United Kingdom: Russia Lacks Preparation in KurskRussia was not adequately ready for Ukraine's attack in Kursk, according to British analysis. After initial confusion, troops are now being dispatched in larger numbers to the area, the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defense stated. "They have additionally commenced constructing additional defensive positions to hinder Ukraine from advancing." Ukrainian forces launched a land offensive in the Russian area of Kursk on August 6, the first such incursion since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

16:01 Putin Journeys to Azerbaijan - Arrest is Unnecessary

Vladimir Putin is traveling to the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan on the Caspian Sea amid intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops in the Kursk region. Russia's leader will be on a state visit to the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on August 18 and 19, the Kremlin in Moscow disclosed. The agenda includes talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the enhancement of the strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as questions of international and regional politics. Aliyev, who rules his country with an iron fist like Putin and faces criticism for grave human rights violations, visited Moscow in April. Multiple documents are set to be signed during Putin's visit to Baku, but the Kremlin did not provide details.

Putin, who is internationally sought for war crimes against Ukraine, has nothing to fear regarding arrest in Azerbaijan. The oil- and gas-rich South Caucasus republic is also a crucial energy provider for the European Union. It is expected that Putin will also comment on peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and its neighbor Armenia.

15:17 Casualties and Injuries in Attack on Shopping Center in Donetsk

A shopping center in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk was targeted in an assault, local authorities asserted. The state-owned Russian news agency TASS reported at least two fatalities and seven wounded, citing emergency services. Videos broadcast by the Russian agency RIA Novosti displayed obscene smoke billowing from a completely charred-out building. The fire in the "Galaktika" shopping center was the consequence of an assault by Ukrainian forces, as per the head of the Russian-annexed region of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, who communicated through his Telegram channel. An area of over 10,000 square meters is on fire.

A hospital was also struck. Local authorities claimed that the district where the shopping center is situated was subjected to Ukrainian artillery fire. These declarations cannot be independently validated. Just a week ago, at least 12 individuals were killed and 44 were injured in a Russian missile strike on a supermarket in the city of Kostjantyniwka in the Donetsk region, according to official figures.

15:01 Moscow Denies Massive Attack on Crimean Bridge, Claims Intercepted Ukrainian Drone AttacksThe Ukraine is endeavoring to destroy the bridge to the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula again, according to Russian reports. The Russian air defense dismissed twelve ATACMS missiles approaching the bridge, the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow declared. The ministry did not offer evidence for this. These declarations cannot be independently verified. However, Ukraine has repeatedly expressed its intention to destroy the bridge as quickly as it obtains the military means to do so, because the structure was illegally constructed.

Additionally, the Ministry of Defense in Moscow denies Ukrainian drone attacks on the Crimea. No reported damage was mentioned by authorities. There has been no initial reaction from the Ukrainian side regarding the attacks on the peninsula.

14:29 Ukrainian Authorities Urge Swift Evacuation from PokrovskRussia has had its eyes on the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk for months now. Now, Ukrainian authorities are urging residents in the city, located in the Donetsk region in the east of the country, to evacuate more swiftly as Russian forces are marching closer. Russian troops are reportedly advancing at a rapid pace, according to a Telegram post. Time is running out, the post states, to gather personal possessions and move to safer regions.

13:59 Hiding in the Woods: Alleged Destruction of US HIMARS by Russians in UkraineSince Ukraine has been employing US rocket launchers HIMARS in its fight against the Russian invasion, the weapon system has been causing headaches for the invaders. Now, it appears Moscow's troops have scored a notable hit: Drones spot and track a HIMARS, and a subsequent recording shows a massive explosion.

13:34 Controversial Volunteer Corps Pleads with Russian Soldiers to SurrenderA Russian volunteer corps fighting on the Ukrainian side has appealed to Russian army soldiers to surrender. "Your political instructors, comfortably positioned in the back, strongly advise against becoming prisoners of war and instead suggest blowing yourself up with your own grenade," the fighters of the "Freedom of Russia" legion write on Telegram. However, they argue, it's better to live than to die for a superior's medal. Those who wish to fight for a "better future for Russia" can also defect and join the legion, they write. "We are ready to communicate with anyone who expresses a desire to turn their weapons against the Kremlin." The "Freedom of Russia" legion and similar groups like the "Russian Volunteer Corps" are sometimes connected to far-right radicalism, as historian and journalist Nikolay Mitrokhin once told ntv.de. Many observers consider the military significance of these units to be low and suspect they primarily seek media attention.

13:03 Russia Announces Capture of Ukrainian VillageRussian troops claim to have seized the village of Serhijiwka in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, according to Russia's state-run TASS news agency, citing the defense ministry. These claims cannot be independently confirmed. Russia regularly announces the capture of villages, giving the impression that its forces are progressing swiftly. However, the advance in the Donbass is still slow, and the villages often get destroyed after capture. Ukrainian forces usually retreat to protect their soldiers' lives amidst the intense pressure of the Russian invasion forces in the Donbass.

12:20 Munz: "Kursk Situation Shows: Many Russians Don't Care About the War"The Russian military seems to be struggling to repel the Ukrainian attack in the Kursk region. ntv correspondent Rainer Munz discusses why Moscow isn't sending more troops from Donetsk to the Kursk region and reports on the local population's reactions.

11:57 Ukraine Reports Russian Attacks in DonbassAccording to Ukraine's General Staff, Russian troops continue to launch attacks in the Donbass region. Heaviest fighting is taking place in the directions of Pokrovsk, Torez, and Kurakhove, the General Staff in Kyiv reports. A total of 144 military encounters were registered within the past 24 hours. The Russians have attacked with dozens of air strikes and artillery, which were thwarted, according to the military report. Russian troops aim to conquer the entire Donbass.

11:23 Russia Labels German Alliance an "Undesirable Organization"A German-based alliance of Russian regional and local politicians who condemn the war against Ukraine has been labeled an "undesirable organization" in Russia. Representatives of the "Deputies of Peaceful Russia" organization are participating in "anti-Russian" events in Germany, the General Prosecutor's Office reports via Russian agencies. They are "spreading false information about the activities of Russian state bodies and supporting extremist organizations." The alliance claims to have 74 independent regional and local deputies, many of whom have gone into exile. "All participants of the union consider Putin's regime criminal, condemn Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, and advocate for a democratic path for Russia and the decentralization of power," the organization's website states.

10:48 "Not Delivered Yet" - German Politician Calls for Delivery of Weapons to UkraineGiven the most recent developments in the Russian war of aggression, the chairman of the German Bundestag's Defense Committee, Marcus Faber, is again demanding further arms deliveries to Ukraine. "Ukraine's success should prompt us to discuss additional deliveries of Leopard 2 and Fuchs," the FDP politician writes on the X platform, referring to the Leopard battle tank and the Fuchs transport vehicle. "We've only delivered 5% of our Leopard 2 and no part of our Fuchs yet. We can do more," Faber demands. The developments in Kursk show "that the Kremlin's failure is evident. Militarily, he is overwhelmed," Faber writes, emphasizing: "We now have the opportunity to lay the foundation for lasting peace in Europe through military support for Ukraine."

10:07 German Armored Vehicles in Kursk Upsets Pro-Russian Channels - Journalist Fires Back with Scathing RebuttalPro-Russian channels are fuming over Ukraine's use of Marder infantry fighting vehicles, which were supplied by Germany to Kyiv. A baseless narrative is circulating that Germany is attacking again, like it did during World War II, accompanied by a manipulated video. Ukrainian journalist Illia Ponomarenko, widely known, addresses this on X: "Modern Germany is a completely different nation, with different mentalities and values. It has moved light-years away from its past and does not deserve these insults. Contrarily, Germany, in its current stance in Europe, supports Ukraine as the second-largest provider of defense aid." Ponomarenko highlights that it are Ukrainian tanks in Kursk, aided by Germany in supporting Ukraine's democracy. "If anyone deserves to be compared to the Nazis here, it's the bloodthirsty grave robber Putin and his generals, who are systematically destroying entire cities."

09:57 Ukraine Intercepts All Five Russian DronesThe Ukrainian air force announces intercepting all five drones launched by Russian forces towards Ukrainian objectives. Among these were three drones of the Iranian Shahed type, and the types of the other two drones have also been identified. Russia also deployed three Iskander-M type ballistic missiles, according to the Ukrainian air force in its Telegram statement. The governors of the Kyiv and Kirovohrad regions report no damages or casualties following the attack. Russian forces use inexpensive drones in certain assaults to locate Ukrainian air defense positions and also for deceiving enemy forces.

09:32 ntv Reporter Kriewald: "Ukraine Wants to Show: We Help, We Don't Violate"Ukraine reportedly controls 1,150 square kilometers and 82 settlements in the Russian region of Kursk, as per their own claims. Ukraine aims to bring humanitarian organizations into the area to demonstrate its goodwill, as reported by ntv journalist Nadja Kriewald. Meanwhile, a potential resemblance to the Battle of Bachmut is brewing in the Donetsk region's Pokrovsk:

08:48 Tu-22M3 Technical Failure: Russia Loses Supersonic BomberA Tu-22M3 medium-range bomber crashes in Siberia near Irkutsk, resulting in a significant loss for the Russian air force. The Tupolev aircraft can be equipped with guided missiles, cruise missiles, and potentially even the hypersonic "Kinshal" missile.

08:04 Ukrainian Advances in Kursk: Russia Threatens Third World War AgainThe Ukrainian advance in the Kursk region of Russia has propelled the world towards the brink of a global conflict, according to Russian MP Mikhail Sheremet. Sheremet, a member of the defense committee, is convinced that the West is backing Ukraine in its invasion. "Given the presence of Western military equipment, the use of Western ammunition and missiles in attacks on civilian infrastructure, and the undeniable evidence of foreign involvement in attacks on Russian territory, one might conclude that the world is heading towards a third world war," Sheremet told the Russian state news agency RIA. Both the US and Germany have stressed that they are not involved in the Kursk offensive planning. Many observers, like the ISW, view these recurring Russian warnings of a third world war or nuclear threats as a tactic to instill fear and deter Western governments from further supporting Kyiv.

07:22 Lack of Imagination by Putin and Russian Leadership: ISW AnalysisThe Kremlin and the Russian military command have created a "complex, overlapping, and thus far ineffective command and control structure" in response to Ukraine's incursion into the Kursk region, as per the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The ISW suggests that the Kremlin failed to account for the possibility of a substantial Ukrainian invasion, as the border was viewed as a static front line since the fall of 2022 and "probably not adequately planned for contingencies involving the defense of Russian territory." According to the US think tank, the Russian leadership has displayed a "lack of strategic imagination."

06:40 Ukraine Reports Successful Strike in Crimea RegionUkrainian forces allegedly attacked the Crimea region once again last night, resulting in preliminary damage to a ferry in the Kerch port near the Crimean Bridge and a boat in Chernomorsk in the Krasnodar region. "Further investigations are ongoing." Ukraine has frequently reported sinking ferries and boats in recent weeks and months, which were also believed to be utilized for military purposes. The sinking of a submarine also appears to have been successful.

05:59 USA Holds Back on ATACMS Deployment in Kursk - CNN ReportAccording to a CNN report, the US continues to deny authorization for the deployment of ATACMS missiles with extended range from American supplies in the Kursk region. However, this time, the US is not citing escalation concerns. The report, sourced from government officials, indicates that the US considers ATACMS more useful for targeting the Crimea region, which is under Russian occupation.

05:19 Zelensky: Essentials for Eastern Ukraine's Troops ArriveAs Russian forces ramp up their activities in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv is focusing intensely on fortifying the Donbass region's defenses. "Toretsk and Pokrovsk are experiencing most of the Russian attacks," stated President Volodymyr Zelensky during his daily video address. The crucial supplies have already been delivered. "We've got everything we need at the moment," Zelensky said, without confirming if extra troops were deployed to the conflict zones. The Kyiv General Staff announced 68 skirmishes since morning.

03:46 Governor: Russian Tu-22M3 Bomber Crashes in Siberian IrkutskIgor Kobzev, the governor of the Russian region of Irkutsk in Siberia, reported a crash involving a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber. The crash is believed to be due to a technical issue. Unfortunately, one crew member lost their life, as confirmed by Kobzev, citing information from the Russian Ministry of Defense. The other three crew members managed to escape the plane and were taken to the hospital, Kobzev shared through the Telegram messaging app.

23:08 Ukraine Extends Citizenship to Overseas Warriors and Their FamiliesAccording to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, foreign volunteers aiding the Ukrainian forces and their families will be allowed to apply for Ukrainian citizenship, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Anyone who defends the Ukrainian state, safeguards our people, and shields our sovereignty deserves recognition and unwavering support. This goes especially for our soldiers - Ukrainian legionnaires - who hold foreign citizenship but haven't become Ukrainian yet." Zelensky added, emphasizing the importance of granting citizenship to these heroes and their families.

22:33 US Authorizes Up to 600 Patriot Missiles Sale to GermanyThe US government has given the go-ahead for the sale of up to 600 Patriot missiles and related equipment to Germany, as reported by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA). The deal, valued at $5 billion (€4.5 billion), aims to strengthen the US "by bolstering the security of a NATO ally that plays a crucial role in political and economic stability in Europe." Germany has already gifted some Patriot systems to Ukraine.

22:14 SBU: Ukraine Increases Prisoner Exchange FundThe Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the defense forces are actively working to augment the pool of prisoners swapped through capturing more Russian soldiers on the battlefield, announced the head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk. The Ukrainian army has reportedly captured over 100 Russian and Chechen soldiers while pushing into the Kursk region (see entry at 14:57). This was discussed during a joint briefing with other top-tier Ukrainian officials, who reiterated their commitment to bringing home Ukrainian defenders detained by the Russians, as directed by the Commander-in-Chief, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

21:46 Poland Pays Homage to War Heroes Over Red Army - Draws Parallel to PutinPoland honored its victory over the Red Army with a military parade in Warsaw, featuring armored vehicles, troops, and even foreign allies, such as the United States and other allied nations. Fighter jets soared over the spectators. "Our people must arm themselves and build a potential that no one will ever dare to challenge," said President Andrzej Duda before the parade, marking the pinnacle of commemorative events. Poland celebrated its triumph over the Soviet Union's troops in the Battle of Warsaw in 1920 on this day, commemorating the Polish Army's most glorious victories, sacrifices, and hard-won independence. Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote in a letter to the soldiers, recognizing the heroism displayed by those defending Poland since its inception. "Today, we pay homage to all heroes who have fought for our homeland," he explained.

Jacek Szelenbaum, a 60-year-old spectator, expressed gratitude for the modern weaponry exhibited during the parade, adding that it made him feel more secure, knowing of the presence of their international allies. "Such a show is reassuring, especially in these trying times. It's crucial to have them by our side because Poland can't protect itself on its own, only as part of an alliance," Szelenbaum shared.

20:59 Lieutenant General Christian Freuding reveals more German military aid for UkraineGerman military aid chief, Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, returns from discussions in Ukraine (check out update from 16:46). In the German military media format "Follow-up Questions", Freuding outlines the weapons Germany will supply to Ukraine by year's end. As per this, the main focus of military aid is sending additional air defense systems, artillery systems, firearms, drones, tanks, and armored vehicles. Specifically, two medium-range IRIS-T SLM batteries and two short-range IRIS-T SLS batteries are set to reach Ukraine by 2024's end. Moreover, ten air defense guns of the Gepard type with two 35-mm cannons and around 30 Leopard 1A5 tanks, currently being refurbished by Rheinmetall specialists, are to be sent as well. Additionally, 400 armored MRAP vehicles will be provided. The artillery systems will be shipped as 12 self-propelled tracked artillery systems PzH-2000 and four self-propelled wheeled artillery howitzers Zuzana 2.

20:20 Victims of Russian Attacks in Ukraine Reach FiveIn the south and east of Ukraine, five individuals have lost their lives due to Russian attacks, according to official reports. In the northeastern Kharkiv region, an air strike took the lives of two people. Another demise occurred in Donetsk in the east, caused by artillery fire. In the southern Kherson region, a man succumbed to a drone strike. The man who had earlier sustained injuries in an attack also passed away in the hospital, the Kherson authorities reported. Authorities in Pokrovsk advise residents, particularly families with children, to evacuate the city before it's too late. The enemy is reportedly advancing "rapidly" towards the city in the Donetsk region. According to the Ukrainian government, the Russian army continues to launch intense attacks in Ukraine's east. Moscow claims to have reclaimed the village of Ivanyivka in Donetsk, approximately 15 kilometers away from the strategic transport hub of Pokrovsk.

19:30 Delivery of Long-Range Cruise Missiles to Ukraine in Advanced StagesSources close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggest that talks about providing long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine are in an advanced stage, according to Ukrainian news portal "Kyiv Independent". However, the exact arrival date is unclear, the source said, adding that plans to have the missiles reach Ukraine in the fall of 2022 are under consideration. According to "Politico", Biden's administration is "willing" to provide Kyiv with long-range missiles to support their recently acquired F-16 fighter jets. Since the beginning of Russia's attack, Kyiv has been pressing Washington to provide Ukraine's military with their long-range missiles, enabling them to target Russian military infrastructure and logistics deep within Russia.

19:16 Lithuania Supports Ukrainian Army with New Military Aid PackageTo strengthen the Ukrainian army, Lithuania has dispatched a package containing trailers, trailers, and folding beds. Ukrainian news outlet "Ukrinform" reports, citing the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense's press service, that in August, armored personnel carriers, short-range air defense systems, missiles, anti-drone systems, anti-drone single-shot suppressors, off-road vehicles with spare parts, trailers, rifles, ammunition, smoke grenades, and their parts were transported to Ukraine.

