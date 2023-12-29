Skip to content
Official launch of nationwide carol singing campaign

Every year, hundreds of thousands of children dressed up as carol singers collect money for projects all over the world. This time, the campaign aims to help protect the rainforest in South America.

Carolers walk along a street in their colorful costumes. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Carolers walk along a street in their colorful costumes. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Allgäu - Official launch of nationwide carol singing campaign

Around 600 carol singers from various German dioceses are expected in Kempten on Friday for the nationwide opening of the 66th Three Kings' Singing campaign. The aim of the fundraising campaign is to raise money for the Amazon region in South America over the coming weeks. The donations are intended to preserve the tropical rainforest there and create a sustainable livelihood for the people in the region. "At the same time, the campaign makes it clear that people and nature form a unity in the Amazon, but also here in Germany," said the children's mission organization Die Sternsinger.

In the Catholic custom of carol singing, children dressed as the Three Wise Men go from house to house around the turn of the year to collect donations. They write the traditional blessing "C+M+B" (Christus mansionem benedicat - Christ bless this house) over the front door. According to the organizers, around 300,000 boys and girls take part in the campaign every year. Most recently, around 45.5 million euros were collected in this way.

The kick-off event in Kempten will begin at 11.00 a.m. with a church service to be celebrated by Bishop Bertram Meier of Augsburg. Afterwards, the 600 carol singers will parade through the town to the town hall square.

Message from the carol singers

