- Official heat warning: Maps show where it will be particularly hot

Table of Contents

Weather Map I: Watch live where the sun is currently burning the hottest

Weather Map II: Today's maximum temperatures

Weather Map III: UV exposure

Weather Map IV: Today's thunderstorm warnings

Sweating endlessly: The German Weather Service (DWD) warns of heat in the west and southwest of Germany. On Tuesday, Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate, and parts of North Rhine-Westphalia will be affected. An official warning for extreme heat has even been issued for regions near the French border, according to an overview from the DWD.

Locally, the 35-degree mark could be reached along the Rhine, a DWD spokesperson said in Baden-Württemberg. It could potentially become the hottest day of the year. The current annual high in the state was measured at 34.8 degrees at the station Obersulm-Willsbach east of Heilbronn on June 29. In the Bavarian town of Kitzingen, 35 degrees were measured that day, which was the highest recorded nationwide so far.

Heat in Germany – No relief in sight for now

And temperatures will remain high in the coming days, as predicted by the DWD: "On Wednesday, in the west and southwest, increasingly cloudy from the morning, initially isolated, but from the afternoon more frequent showers and sometimes heavy thunderstorms. Otherwise mostly cloudy and dry. Highest temperatures in the north 26 to 30 degrees, cooler along the coast, otherwise 30 to 35 degrees. Light wind, north in the north, otherwise from different directions. Storm gusts possible in thunderstorms."

There will also be no relief on Thursday. In southern and central Germany, heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected in some areas. Locally, severe weather due to heavy rain can occur. "In the north, mostly sunny and usually dry. Highest temperature 27 to 31 degrees. Very muggy. In the north, more pleasant 22 to 27 degrees. Mostly light wind from different directions," the DWD said.

Meteorologists warned about the health impacts of the temperatures and appealed: "Avoid the heat if possible, drink enough water, and keep indoor spaces cool."

In the south, thunderstorms are expected from the morning. During the day, the thunderstorm activity will spread to the central parts of the country.

The following maps show the current weather situation:

Weather Map I: Watch live where the sun is currently burning the hottest

The interactive map below shows the weather in real-time. You can also access the forecast for a later time using the timeline below the graph. You can switch the displayed layer, for example to thunderstorms, rain, or snow, in the top right corner.

This service is provided by Windy.com. The creators use the model from the "European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts" for their displays and forecasts.

Weather Map II: Today's maximum temperatures

The overview below shows the expected maximum temperatures for today. It is provided by the portal Wetter.de, which belongs to RTL Germany like Stern. Clicking on the graph will take you to the provider, where you can query further details.

Weather Map III: UV exposure

The map above shows the expected level of UV exposure. It is provided by Wetter.de, like Weather Map II.

Weather Map IV: Today's thunderstorm warnings

This map shows the thunderstorm warnings for today.

The map above displays the thunderstorm warnings issued by the DWD for today. This is a binary weather map, meaning that locations with a thunderstorm warning are colored red. No coloring indicates no warning.

DWD.

Germany continues to experience high temperatures, with the German Weather Service (DWD) predicting no relief in the near future. Despite warnings of heat in the west and southwest, reaching up to 35 degrees in some areas, thunderstorms are also expected in certain regions.

Read also: