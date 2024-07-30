Table of Contents

Weather Map I: See live where the sun is currently burning the hottest

Weather Map II: Today's maximum temperatures

Weather Map III: UV load

Weather Map IV: Today's thunderstorm warnings

High summer in Germany - Official heat warning: Maps show where it will be particularly hot

Endless sweating: The German Weather Service (DWD) warns of heat in the west and southwest of Germany. On Tuesday, Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate, and parts of North Rhine-Westphalia are affected. An official warning for extreme heat even applies to regions on the border with France, as shown in an overview by the DWD.

Locally, the 35-degree mark could be reached on the Rhine, a DWD spokesperson in Baden-Württemberg said. It could potentially become the hottest day of the year. The current annual high in the state was measured at 34.8 degrees at the station Obersulm-Willsbach east of Heilbronn on June 29. In the Bavarian town of Kitzingen, 35 degrees were measured on that day, which was the highest nationwide so far.

Heat in Germany - No cooling in sight for now

And temperatures will remain high in the coming days, as predicted by the DWD: "On Wednesday, in the west and southwest, increasingly cloudy from the morning, initially isolated, then more frequent showers and sometimes heavy thunderstorms from the afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and dry. Highest temperatures in the north 26 to 30 degrees, cooler at the coast, otherwise 30 to 35 degrees. Light wind, north in the north, otherwise from different directions. Storm gusts in thunderstorms."

There will also be no cooling on Thursday. In southern and central Germany, heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected in some areas. Locally, severe weather can occur due to heavy rain. "In the north, mostly sunny and dry. Highest temperature 27 to 31 degrees. Very muggy. In the north, more pleasant 22 to 27 degrees. Mostly light wind from different directions," said the DWD.

Given the temperatures, the meteorologists warned about health impacts. They appealed: "Avoid the heat if possible, drink enough water, and keep indoor spaces cool."

In the south, thunderstorms are expected from the morning. During the day, the thunderstorm activity will spread to the central parts of the country.

The following maps show the current weather situation:

The interactive map below shows the weather in real-time. You can also retrieve the forecast for a later time using the timeline below the graph. The displayed layer can be changed, for example, to thunderstorms, rain, or snow, by clicking on the top right corner.

This service is provided by Windy.com. The creators use the model from the "European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts" for their displays and forecasts.

The overview below shows the expected maximum temperatures for today. It is provided by the portal Wetter.de, which belongs to RTL Germany like stern. Clicking on the graph will take you to the provider, where you can query further details.

The map above shows the height of the expected UV load. It is provided by Wetter.de, just like Weather Map II.

The map below shows the thunderstorm warnings for today.

The map above displays the thunderstorm warnings issued by the DWD for today. This is a binary weather map, meaning that locations with a thunderstorm warning are colored red. No coloring indicates no warning.

DWD.

Germany is currently experiencing heat warnings from the German Weather Service (DWD), particularly in the west and southwest regions, including Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate, and parts of North Rhine-Westphalia. The country may also see no cooling in the coming days, with high temperatures predicted for the west and southwest on Wednesday and Thursday.

