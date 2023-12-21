Soccer - Official: Baumgart no longer coach at 1 FC Köln

The Steffen Baumgart era at 1. FC Köln has come to an end. One day after the 2-0 defeat at 1. FC Union Berlin, the relegation-threatened Bundesliga club and the 51-year-old coach have ended their collaboration. As the club announced on Thursday, the separation will take place at the end of the year. Managing Director Christian Keller, Head of Licensed Football Thomas Kessler and Baumgart came to this decision together after analyzing the course of the season to date. The club did not provide any information on a succession plan.

Baumgart took over as FC coach in the summer of 2021 and still had a contract in Cologne until 2025. The "Bild" and TV channel Sky had previously reported on the separation. It hurts to leave, said Baumgart. "Everyone can imagine that the decision to leave FC was not an easy one for me. The club has become home to me over the last two and a half years," he explained. He is proud of what has been achieved, but also felt that a change was needed.

With just ten points from 16 games, the Rhinelanders are only in 17th place at the end of the year. Regardless of the outcome of the game at Union, those involved had previously announced a comprehensive analysis of the situation. "It's not about individuals, but about the club," Baumgart said recently. Under him, Cologne made it into the Europa Conference League. However, things are not going well at all in the current season. After finishing seventh in 2021/2022 and eleventh in 2022/2023, the Rhinelanders are in the midst of a relegation battle.

Baumgart has done an excellent job with his coaching team and has extended his contract twice despite the many challenges. The path he has taken has demanded a great deal of strength and conviction from everyone involved, especially Steffen, said Keller. "After the unsatisfactory course of the season so far, we have had a very open, direct, objective and respectful exchange in recent days and weeks as to whether this strength and conviction are really still present to a sufficient extent," said the managing director, who described the separation from Baumgart as "humanly painful".

Source: www.stern.de