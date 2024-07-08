Soccer Bundesliga - Official: Anton moves from Stuttgart to Dortmund

Football-National player Waldemar Anton is switching from VfB Stuttgart to Borussia Dortmund. Both Bundesliga clubs announced this. The interior defender will receive a four-year contract from the Champions League finalist until June 2028.

"All Borussia Dortmund responsible have conveyed to me from the beginning that they wanted to sign me unconditionally and that I can and should take on an important role. I'm really looking forward to that," said the 27-year-old in a Borussia Dortmund statement. Anton is planned as Mats Hummels' successor.

"We extended his contract with full conviction, but we also knew about the great interest of other clubs in him. It's hard to accept that Waldi has now decided to leave the VfB," said VfB sports manager Fabian Wohlgemuth about the transfer of Stuttgart's defensive chief, who was actually bound to the VfB until 2027.

Anton triggered an exit clause, which allowed him to leave for the agreed transfer fee of 22.5 million Euro. Striker Serhou Guirassy also did this, he is also linked to Dortmund.

