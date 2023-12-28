Skip to content
German Federal StatesNewsinternetadministrationlower saxony

Official announcements only in digital form in the new year

In the new year, official proclamations of laws and other regulations in Lower Saxony will only be published digitally. From January 1, electronic versions will replace the previous paper versions, as announced by the State Chancellery in Hanover on Thursday. The state hopes that this will make it easier to access official content.

The State Chancellery of Lower Saxony in Hanover (Lower Saxony). Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Administration - Official announcements only in digital form in the new year

In the new year, official proclamations of laws and other regulations in Lower Saxony will only be published digitally. From January 1, electronic versions will replace the previous paper versions, as announced by the State Chancellery in Hanover on Thursday. The state hopes that this will make it easier to access official content.

