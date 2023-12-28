Administration - Official announcements only in digital form in the new year
In the new year, official proclamations of laws and other regulations in Lower Saxony will only be published digitally. From January 1, electronic versions will replace the previous paper versions, as announced by the State Chancellery in Hanover on Thursday. The state hopes that this will make it easier to access official content.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de