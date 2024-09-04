- Officers faced assault and opposition: Three law enforcement personnel sustain injuries

Three officers from Ettlingen suffered injuries during their duties due to robust opposition. Two of them had to step down from their duties, with one allegedly being hit by a young lad.

In one situation, two officers were dispatched to aid in the care of a 16-year-old in Malsch alongside the rescue service. The lad, who had a hurt and bleeding hand, had previously shown aggression towards his mom and the rescue crew, as stated in the police report. To prevent further aggravation, the police officers attempted to handcuff him, but the 16-year-old fought back. His 17-year-old buddy then pummeled the officers. With the aid of backup forces, both were momentarily detained. Two officers were hurt, one of whom had to conclude his shift.

A third officer was harmed during an operation in Ettlingen, according to the police. The officers were planning to detain a 27-year-old man who was to be deported. The man opposed arrest and actively resisted. Additional police forces were summoned to apprehend the man and transport him to a deportation facility. During a search of the 27-year-old's apartment, a substantial amount of suspected looted items were also discovered.

Investigations are currently underway against the three suspects for inflicting bodily harm, assault, and resistance to law enforcement.

