Officer under scrutiny for reportedly taking six lives in South Africa

In South Africa, a police officer named Rachel Kutumela, aged 43, lands in hot water for allegedly orchestrating the deaths of six individuals. She was hauled before a magistrate in Polokwane, situated 300 kilometers northeast of Johannesburg, with her head tucked low under a hood and a face mask. The charges against her include six counts of murder and insurance fraud.

This sordid saga unfolded on a Thursday when Kutumela was apprehended at a police station in the quaint town of Senwabarwana. The accusations against her include the collection of substantial life and funeral insurance payouts, amounting to around 10 million rand (equivalent to roughly 520,000 euros), following the deaths of her unsuspecting victims who were unfortunately acquainted with her. The authorities identified a few of her victims as individuals hailing from disadvantaged backgrounds, and some endured physical or mental disabilities.

The brutal act of violence that initiated this downward spiral of events is claimed to have occurred in 2019. The lifeless bodies of her victims began appearing in various locales; a disabled person was discovered near a dam, while a woman met her demise in a flaming hut. The court tentatively set the following October 18 as the date for the next hearing in this case, with further arrests supposedly in the offing, as per the prosecution's statement.

South Africa's legal system had been served a similar bone in the past. In 2021, an ex-policewoman named Rosemary Ndlovu was handed a life sentence for taking the lives of her lover and five close relatives to rake in substantial insurance payouts.

In light of South Africa's past, another former police officer, Rosemary Ndlovu, was imprisoned in 2021 for murdering her lover and five relatives for insurance profits. Despite Kutumela's arrest in Senwabarwana, the investigation into this case in South Africa continues, as more arrests are expected according to the prosecution's statement.

Read also: