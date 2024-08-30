- Officer from Essen faces accusations of physical assault

Essen Cops Accused of Mallorca Altercation Still Active in City

As per media sources, cops from Essen, who are reportedly implicated in an alleged assault against a taxi driver in Mallorca during mid-August, are still performing their duties in their home base. This fact was confirmed by a police representative.

The representative refrained from clarifying whether the officers are patrolling the streets or working in an office setting. The Essen administration has yet to receive any official updates regarding the incident from Spanish authorities, she added. Previously, various outlets claimed that the men had returned to work.

If the accusations against the officers are substantiated, a disciplinary measure will be taken in Essen, the representative stated. Meanwhile, a potential legal investigation is ongoing in Spain.

Essen Police: Colleagues Caught Up in Mallorca Ruckus

Spanish media alleges that a group of German tourists engaged in a disagreement over a lost mobile device, which allegedly led to the severe beating of a 71-year-old Mallorcan taxi driver. The individuals then attempted to offer bribes to Spanish law enforcement officers.

The Essen police acknowledged the involvement of their colleagues in the incident. However, the department stressed that it is still unclear whether the officers are being viewed as witnesses or suspects in Spain.

The incident entailed three men from Essen, aged 24, 26, and 27, according to the local newspaper "Última Hora," citing an exclusive police protocol. The identity of a fourth suspect remains unknown. According to dpa reports, several officers from Essen were holidaying together on Mallorca. At least two of them were later considered as suspects. All of them were given permission to return to Germany.

The Spanish media's allegations imply a severe beating during the attack, involving the German tourists and the 71-year-old Mallorcan taxi driver. Despite being accused of witnessing or potentially being involved, the Essen officers' roles in the Mallorca ruckus have yet to be fully determined.

