Extremism - Office for the Protection of the Constitution active in right-wing associations

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Brandenburg assumes that right-wing extremists are increasingly trying to gain a foothold in regular sports clubs and martial arts groups. It recently became known that members of the right-wing hooligan scene were allegedly training in the boxing section of the SV Motor Babelsberg club. The club announced that it had relieved the trainer of his duties and that right-wing extremist tendencies would not be tolerated in the club.

The club's board also contacted the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and plans to seek advice from experts on right-wing extremism in January. Right-wing extremist incidents at the USC university sports club in Frankfurt (Oder) had previously come to light.

In response to an inquiry, the Ministry of the Interior stated that right-wing extremist aspirations showed a very high affinity to martial arts in some cases. The AfD youth organization Junge Alternative für Deutschland, the Third Way, the Identitarian Movement and other groups are mentioned.

"In principle, it must be assumed that due to the high level of martial arts references in extremist efforts, individuals will at least repeatedly attempt to become active in regular sports clubs," said the Ministry of the Interior in Potsdam. If the Office for the Protection of the Constitution has any indications of this, it will take action and coordinate with the state sports association. The sports clubs are then informed.

According to the 2022 constitutional protection report, right-wing extremists in Brandenburg maintain two of their own martial arts groups in Brandenburg, one of which is in Cottbus.

