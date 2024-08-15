- Offering for women affected by violence <unk> Start in Berlin

For women seeking to escape the cycle of domestic violence, the federal police have a new initiative in major city train stations. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) visited the first such point of contact for women affected by violence at Berlin's Ostbahnhof. She announced that another such facility will be opened at the federal police headquarters in Cologne Hauptbahnhof later this year.

The idea behind this is that victims of domestic violence are often heavily controlled by their abusers. Therefore, it might be easier for them to access a 24/7 police service point at a busy location like a train station than a local police station.

The facility at Berlin's Ostbahnhof is located in a corner near a fast-food restaurant. The room reserved for conversations with women is more inviting than the typical functional police offices. Specially trained female police officers are available as points of contact for the women.

If this new concept proves successful, more such facilities could be established in other train stations, Faeser said. Women need better protection from domestic violence. According to a recent police report, around 256,000 people were victims of domestic violence last year, with 70% being women. Overall, the police recorded a 6.5% increase compared to the previous year.

The specially trained female police officers at the facility provide confidential support and assistance to women in need. Furthermore, the Police department emphasizes the importance of having such centers in major city train stations, ensuring easy access for victims seeking help.

Read also: