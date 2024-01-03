Transfer - Offensive player Cardona from FC Augsburg to Saint-Etienne

French attacking player Irvin Cardona is moving on loan from FC Augsburg to his home country to second-division soccer club AS St. Etienne. This was announced by the Bundesliga club on Wednesday, as previously reported by "Kicker" and "Augsburger Allgemeine". The loan is limited until the end of the season. Cardona was absent from the start of training on Tuesday and was released for transfer talks.

The 26-year-old attacker only came to Augsburg from Stade Brest in January last year and is still under contract until the summer of 2027. However, he has only played 13 Bundesliga games so far. "We are convinced that this loan is the ideal solution for everyone involved so that Irvin can return to FCA stronger in the summer," said sporting director Marinko Jurendic.

Like Cardona, all-rounder Mads Pedersen was missing at the start of training due to ankle surgery and goalkeeper Tomas Koubek due to elbow surgery.

Announcement from FC Augsburg Bundesliga fixture list Bundesliga table FCA squad The FC Augsburg coaches

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de