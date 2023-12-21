Viewing figures - Of spies and junk dealers

The ZDF show"Bares für Rares" and the ARD mini-series "Davos 1917" battled it out for first place on Wednesday evening. Horst Lichter's jumble spectacle was watched by 3.71 million viewers (13.5 percent) from 8.15 pm. 3.65 million (13.3 percent) wanted to see the start of the spy series on the first channel. The RTL comedy series "Club Las Piranjas" also performed strongly with 2.24 million (8.1 percent).

ZDFneo aired the regional crime thriller "Wilsberg: Oh du tödliche ...", which was watched by 1.67 million (6.1 percent). The ProSieben comedy show "TV total" attracted 1.47 million viewers (5.4 percent).

The Sat.1 cooking show "The Taste" attracted 1.12 million viewers (4.9 percent). The US Christmas comedy "Santa Clause 3 - Eine frostige Bescherung" on Vox attracted 790,000 viewers (2.9 percent).

Kabel eins had the American fantasy adventure "Jumanji" with Robin Williams to offer, with 710,000 viewers (2.7 percent) tuning in. RTLzwei aired the hospital series "Mensch Retter", which attracted 590,000 viewers (2.2 percent).

