"October Surprise" creates a stir in the U.S. election battlefield

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, had planned to visit Germany, but this isn't possible right now due to the looming Hurricane "Milton." The hurricane is heading towards the Tampa Bay area and is expected to cause severe damage. Furthermore, there are only four weeks left until the election between Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Florida is bracing itself for the worst storm in a century. Hurricane "Milton" is currently ravaging the Gulf of Mexico and is predicted to make landfall in the southeastern part of the United States on Thursday. Politicians are raising warnings, and residents are evacuating.

Biden, who remains in Washington, has put off his planned trip to Germany and the Ukraine summit in Ramstein due to the storm. During a press conference on hurricanes, he pledged full assistance to those affected: "The Biden-Harris administration will be there until the job is done." He promised to visit the affected area as soon as possible.

In these critical times, Biden is fulfilling his role as a head of state. He's monitoring the situation, offering help, and showing empathy. Meanwhile, the election campaign is also in play. With just four weeks left until the election, which is neck and neck, the poll results for Donald Trump and Harris are overlapping. While Biden was promising aid, Harris was campaigning, giving several TV interviews.

Prioritizing domestic aid

Two weeks ago, Hurricane "Helene" devastated several southeastern states, resulting in at least 232 deaths. In this situation, Biden's trip to Germany for a reception with military honors and a Ukraine aid conference doesn't seem wise. The Democrats could be accused of prioritizing aid in Eastern Europe over their own population.

On the other hand, Donald Trump is using this opportunity to spread misinformation, discredit the Democrats, and criticize Vice President Kamala Harris for allegedly failing to provide aid. Social media is filled with wild conspiracy theories about the Democrats and the storms.

While the debris from "Helene" is yet to be cleared, "Milton" is just around the corner. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is urging coastal residents to prepare for a "wild" hurricane. He hopes the storm weakens, but people should be prepared for a significant impact on Florida's west coast. At least nine counties in Florida have issued mandatory evacuation orders.

DeSantis has reportedly blocked Harris' attempts to contact him. A DeSantis staffer explained that the calls were potentially politically motivated. Last week, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp avoided meeting with Harris who was surveying the damage in the state, instead appearing with Trump at a campaign event. Both governors have openly endorsed Trump; joining forces with Harris may not be beneficial for the candidate in the last few weeks before the election.

Both sides' strategists are aware of the political benefits Obama gained from being received publicly by the Republican Governor Chris Christie after Hurricane "Sandy" in 2012. This might have helped Obama in his close re-election. Some say these two hurricanes are the "October surprise" that happens before every presidential election and could influence the result. However, the impact of these surprises is debated. No one wants to risk losing the election due to them.

Despite the ongoing election campaign, Biden has postponed his trip to Germany and the Ukraine summit due to the approaching Hurricane "Milton," which is expected to cause significant damage in Florida. Governor DeSantis of Florida has urged coastal residents to prepare for the hurricane, with at least nine counties issuing mandatory evacuation orders.

Read also: