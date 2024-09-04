Ocean Vessel Verity successfully retrieved from underwater depths.

In the North Sea's German Bight, a noteworthy salvage operation has concluded, albeit slightly behind schedule. Recently, a specialized crane has managed to lift the bow portion of the submerged freighter "Verity" from the ocean floor to the surface. Regrettably, there has been no sign of the three missing sailors.

Some eight months post the tragic collision of two vessels in the German Bight, the final significant remnants of the sunk "Verity" have been salvaged. A versatile crane placed the approximately 50-meter-long bow section onto a platform, as reported by the General Directorate of Waterways and Shipping's spokesperson.

"Today's remarkable salvage operation has been completed successfully and securely," stated Eric Oehlmann, head of the General Directorate of Waterways and Shipping, according to an official statement. He acknowledged the professionalism of everyone involved in the operation under very challenging circumstances. The stern section of the vessel, which split underwater, was lifted from the ocean floor a few days prior. A tugboat will subsequently transport the wreck to the Netherlands for disposal.

The salvage operation experienced delays on Tuesday. The intended recovery chains slipped off the seabed and onto the seabed themselves, as explained by Marc Antony Rooijakkers, one of the operation's leaders. The chains were briefly attached to the "Verity"'s railing, but it eventually broke off. Divers were dispatched to retrieve the chains from the seabed and reattach them.

The General Directorate of Waterways and Shipping of Bonn disclosed that one of Europe's most powerful floating cranes, the Hebo Lift 10, was employed for the salvage of the split wreck. Capable of lifting up to 2,200 tons, the Hebo Lift 10 was used in this operation.

In the early hours of October 24, 2023, the coastal motor ship "Verity" and the freighter "Polesie" collided in the German Bight southwest of the high-sea island of Helgoland. As the "Verity", carrying a team of 7 sailors and 187 steel coil rolls, sank, numerous ships and a German Navy helicopter searched for the shipwreck. Adverse weather and sea conditions hampered the operation. Two crewmembers were rescued from the water, but rescue efforts came too late for five others. The bodies of two men were recovered, but there is still no news of the three missing sailors. It is assumed they perished in the disaster by the authorities.

After the successful rescue of the bow section, the salvage crew's focus shifted towards retrieving the stern part of the "Verity" from the North Sea's depths. In spite of some challenges encountered during the operation, the seabed's vastness and the skills of the divers ensured the safe retrieval of the stern section.

