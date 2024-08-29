- Occurrence during a Horse-Drawn Vehicle Attendant's Duty

Chief of BSW, Sahra Wagenknecht, halted her rally in Erfurt following an occurrence, momentarily stepping off the stage. A 55-year-old attendee was reportedly doused with a crimson substance and gently assaulted, as witnessed by a photographer from dpa. A potential offender was managed by security personnel and hauled away in cuffs. Once a short hiatus, the politician reappeared on stage. The incident transpired close to the conclusion of her speech.

Sahra Wagenknecht, the Chief of BSW, expressed concern about the incident involving a 55-year-old attendee who was allegedly attacked with a crimson substance during her rally. Despite this disturbance, the BSW leader continued her speech after a brief pause, demonstrating resilience and determination.

Read also: