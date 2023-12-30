Storm - Occasional slight easing of the flood situation

The flood situation in Lower Saxony is easing slightly in some places. In other regions, however, the situation remains critical. Many people are still unable to return to their homes. Many helpers are still working continuously.

The district of Celle and the town of Meppen, for example, spoke of slightly falling water levels on Saturday. However, the highest reporting level at the gauges was still exceeded, meaning that there was still a threat of major flooding, according to the district of Celle. "However, we must remain vigilant and monitor the situation closely," said District Administrator Axel Flader (CDU).

On Saturday night, the municipality of Winsen/Aller and the town of Celle were warned of possible power and mobile phone failures due to the suspected rise in water levels. According to the police, however, this has not yet happened. Numerous roads in the region are still closed, according to the district.

People try to return to evacuated homes

Evacuated residents in Winsen have returned to their homes several times, the district added. The fire department had brought the people back. In the municipality of Lilienthal near Bremen, hundreds of people are still unable to return to their homes. The evacuations in the municipality of Lilienthal are continuing, said a municipal spokeswoman. Around 500 people are registered in the affected areas. It is not yet clear when they will be able to return to their homes. Residents have not been allowed into their homes for several days.

Numerous water levels are still above the highest reporting level, according to a situation report from the State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation(NLWKN) on Saturday morning. The precipitation that fell in the Harz Mountains on Friday caused the water levels in the upper reaches of the Leine and Oker rivers and their tributaries to rise again. However, several water levels had already peaked and were falling again.

According to the NLWKN, the water levels in the middle and lower reaches of the Aller, Leine and Oker will remain at their current levels for the time being. The situation also remains very tense in other river basins such as the Hunte and Wümme. However, it can be assumed that the water levels there will fall slightly or remain at the same level.

Floods reach new highs

The floods set new highs at several water gauges in Lower Saxony. On the Weser, for example, the water level at Drakenburg on Saturday morning exceeded the previous high from 1981 by one centimeter at 835 centimeters, as the supra-regional flood service announced on Saturday. "However, the peak has already been reached and the water levels at the gauge are falling slightly," it said.

Ministry of the Interior sees state well positioned with helpers

The state considers itself well equipped with rescue workers in the flood situation. A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior told the German Press Agency that it is assumed that the situation can also be managed with its own forces over New Year's Eve.

The situation remains tense in some places - for example in the north-west in the Oldenburg area and in the districts of Celle, Vechta and Osterholz. In the south-east of the country, the flood situation has partially eased, according to the spokesperson.

THW deployed to secure dykes

The Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) is preparing to work in the flood areas into the first week of January. "It's quite clear that this will continue over the turn of the year," THW President Sabine Lackner told dpa in Berlin. "What worries us most is the condition of the dykes." Water rescuers from the German Life Saving Association DLRG are also on duty to secure the dykes.

Larger amounts of rainfall expected on Tuesday

Further rain is not expected in the flood areas on Saturday. This is according to a meteorologist from the German Weather Service (DWD). During the course of the day, there should only be isolated showers in small amounts away from the coast in Lower Saxony. Between Sunday and Monday, the state is expected to see widespread precipitation again. However, this amount will not lead to a rise in water levels, said the meteorologist. Larger amounts of precipitation are not expected until Tuesday.

Water pumped out of amusement park

The critical flood situation at the Serengeti Park in Hodenhagen has eased slightly. Pumps on the grounds had managed to push large amounts of water behind the dyke in the direction of the Meisse, said a spokeswoman for the leisure park north of Hanover. The water in the antelopes' and giraffes' animal house had also sunk noticeably and flowed out of the building again.

