"Observed from a side angle" - Bizarre assault necessitates Pogacar's adjustments and completion.

Epic cyclist Tadej Pogačar snags the world title with a daring assault in the road race. The sensational Slovenian is now close to achieving everything. However, his rivals believe there's still potential for him to elevate his game in Slovenia.

Veteran cyclist Simon Geschke, 38, expressed his unfulfilled desire before retiring, "I'd love to get a glimpse into his mind, understand what's happening inside," he said, alluding to Tadej Pogačar, whoclaimed the new road cycling world title with an audacious attack 100 kilometers from the finish. "That was insane, but when you're in prime form, you're in prime form," Geschke commented on Pogačar's impressive performance in Zurich. He, himself, is preparing for his final race on German Unity Day in Münster.

At 26, Pogačar is still in his prime - with more victories and even more control over the competition, according to his rivals. "This is just the beginning. He's at his peak strength," said dethroned champion Mathieu van der Poel. The Dutchman appreciated Pogačar's popularity: "Everyone's thrilled he's world champion. He's the best. He'll make a deserving champ."

Even Pogačar acknowledged his exhaustion during his illogically extended breakaway. "I was drained. I was seeing double," said the Slovenian. Despite the opposition reducing the gap to only 35 seconds on the final lap, Pogačar remained unrattled: "I had solid intel about the gaps. Everyone's spent on the final lap."

Pogačar almost missed his triumphant ride too. Fortunately, his fiancée Urška Žigart was more attentive. "We had to wake up quite early, and that's not my thing," reported Pogačar. "I set three alarms, dismissed the first one, and kept napping. Thankfully, Urška stirred me awake."

Given Tadej Pogačar's impressive display in the road race, some of his rivals believe he could launch another stunning ['attack'] during the upcoming races in Slovenia. Despite his recent victory, Mathieu van der Poel stated, "This is just the beginning. He's at his peak strength, and another ['attack'] like that could make him unstoppable."

Read also: