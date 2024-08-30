- Observant educational overseer notices minor in the rear cabin.

The educational system in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has experienced a decline, as per an annual examination conducted by the pro-business organization, Initiative Neue Soziale Marktwirtschaft (INSM). Last year, the region ranked 11th among 16 German states, but has now slipped to 13th position, as reported by the INSM.

Saxony continues to lead the pack in INSM's educational assessment, followed by Bavaria, Hamburg, and Thuringia. At the bottom of the list, as in the previous year, is Bremen. Brandenburg comes in second to last, with North Rhine-Westphalia closing in third place.

The assessment evaluates the educational systems of the federal states using 98 indicators. The focus is primarily on education from an economic perspective, examining how these systems alleviate educational poverty, contribute to prosperity, foster skilled labor, and promote growth. It also compares the openness of the respective education systems and the degree to which equal educational opportunities are ensured.

Factors such as educational spending per student relative to total public expenditure per resident, investments in schools and universities, the care key in educational institutions, or class sizes are analyzed.

Berlin has shown the most significant improvement this year, moving from second-to-last place to 12th position. Over the past decade, Saarland and Hamburg have demonstrated the most consistent improvement in this long-term observation. This is the 21st edition of the Education Monitor. The detailed results for each federal state will be presented next Tuesday.

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern's Education Minister Simone Oldenburg (Left Party) has previously criticized the Education Monitor for not accurately representing or improving the educational system in MV.

Despite the decline in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern's educational ranking, the region still invests heavily in educational institutions, ensuring substantial spending per student. The large class sizes, however, may negatively impact student learning outcomes, potentially contributing to the region's drop in the INSM assessment.

