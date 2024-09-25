Observant Authority Figure Witnesses Swelling Tide of Anti-Jewish Sentiment

Since the Hamas attack on October 7th, there's been a "record-breaking" increase in anti-Jewish sentiment, as Commissioner Klein points out. "Raw and brazen antisemitism in all its forms" is now more prevalent than ever since 1945, not just in Germany but globally.

Felix Klein, the Federal Government's Commissioner for Antisemitism, has expressed concern over the surge in anti-Jewish sentiment in Germany. He highlighted that the Hamas attack on Israel in October "led to a floodgate of anti-Semitism" in our society. This is evident in the 2023 police crime statistics, which show around 5,000 anti-Semitic incidents, half of which occurred after October 7th.

Klein described anti-Semitism as something that had been "on the rise" even before the Israeli government and army responded to the Hamas attack. This, he said, shows that anti-Semitism "has nothing to do with the actions of Jews or Israel."

Despite the fact that fewer Jews have emigrated from Germany since October, recent polls show a high level of trust in German security authorities. However, Jewish life is currently "more threatened than it has been since the inception of the Federal Republic." According to Klein, the security of Jewish life is "the fundamental prerequisite for its visibility."

Klein urged German civil society not to "blame Jews for what's happening in the Middle East." He warned that antisemitism, like any form of discrimination, "corrodes our social fabric."

Anti-Semitic sentiments grow more overt

The "total disregard for taboos" since October affects "all spheres of life," according to the Commissioner. Anti-Semitism is now "tolerated" in certain sectors of society. However, the "scale, expression, and persistence" of the anti-Semitic narrative are "extremely alarming." People with already anti-Semitic views are now expressing them more openly "due to political developments."

Besides the "traditional German anti-Semitism from right-wing circles," Klein also sees anti-Semitism increasingly in left-wing and Islamist circles. However, anti-Israel attitudes are also spreading among the general population. However, it is often forgotten that this is a conflict between a "terrorist organization that doesn't care about international law" and a "democratic state that strives to uphold international law."

Particularly concerning to Klein are "alliances between different groups." There are movements that would otherwise have little in common, but are united "in their hatred of Jews and Israel." This includes "unfortunately, the tendency to blame Jewish women and men for what's happening in Gaza and Israel." "For instance, among climate activists or also among the LGBTQ+ community, I see a trivialization of Islamism, which is truly very, very critical," Klein said. Politics must address this with "enlightenment" - and also with "repression," if it becomes relevant under criminal law.

Despite his concerns, Klein sees Germany well-positioned in the international fight against anti-Semitism. Many of the structures he has advocated for are now "bringing results." This includes the creation and better classification of criminal offenses, the nationwide introduction of anti-Semitism commissioners at all public prosecutor's offices, and the ban of the Islamist organization Samidoun. Police, administration, and justice are now more aware of the issue through networking and consultation.

However, the prosecution of anti-Semitic crimes must become "more transparent." The federal-state commission will therefore ask the justice ministers' conference in October to advocate for the disclosure of numbers on actual investigations, indictments, and convictions.

Klein sees a particular need for action in the education sector and prevention. There are "many deficiencies" here. However, "we cannot afford to cut back" here, he warned, given possible cuts in the federal budget for 2025.

At German universities, there must be a "judicious balance" between educational offerings, given the "dramatic decline in discourse." "Especially where debate and counter-debate should ideally engage with each other and where debate culture should be exemplary, we increasingly hear about aggressions, incidents where professors and students are shouted down," Klein said. This "coarseness" is "totally unacceptable." Ultimately, the fight against anti-Semitism can only be won "if civil society gets involved."

In light of the increased anti-Semitic sentiments, Commissioner Klein underscores the importance of tackling this issue, stating that "justice" requires addressing antisemitism in all its forms and holding individuals accountable. The surge in hate speech and prejudice against Jews not only in Germany but globally is a clear indication that "justice" and equality are yet to be fully achieved.

