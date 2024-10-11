Obama, the 'promiser-of-change' figure, strives to finalize support for Harris

Another chilly October night on Thursday, the 63-year-old former president gracefully reappeared on stage, surrounded by an expansive American flag backdrop, endeavoring to assist Kamala Harris in accomplishing something she's yet to achieve herself – pushing aside the 2024 election discussions.

The iconic silver-haired Obama, having abandoned Ohio, which stopped being a fiercely contested presidential state post his departure from the White House, had migrated to this year's decisive state, Pennsylvania. The lucid orator of the 'hope and change' era of 2008 continues to be the most influential political figure in his party, four presidential elections later, an indictment of the Democrats. Obama's earnest words in Pittsburgh suggested a more pressing matter at hand – the possibility of Trump's triumphant return to the Oval Office.

"We don't require four more years of arrogance, blunder, noise, and division. America is eager to flip the pages," Obama declared. "America desires a better narrative, one that encourages cooperation rather than fuels hostility. Pennsylvania, America is ready for President Kamala Harris."

At times, a former president holds the capacity to clarify the substance of a candidate's argument, as they are entangled in a bitter campaign. This was evident in 2012 when Bill Clinton transformed Obama's ambivalent reelection pitch into an elegant justification for voters who were weary due to economic distress, resulting in his re-election to the White House.

Obama, on Thursday, crafted a poignant depiction of Trump as a malicious, preposterous, and incompetent threat, while simultaneously making a persuasive rhetorical case for voters who are financially uneasy to opt for Harris, a candidate associated with the incumbent administration.

"I appreciate people feeling frustrated since they believe we can perform better," Obama said. "However, I continue to fail to comprehend why anybody would believe that Donald Trump will revolutionize situations positively for you, Pennsylvania. I fail to understand that."

Democrats worry about Harris' electoral prospects

Obama's ardent appeal for Harris in a state that has the potential to cast a catastrophic blow to her presidential aspirations comes at a time when Democrats are expressing concern about her progress after she inherited the campaign from President Joe Biden. With less than a month left, this critical election appears headed for a nail-biting conclusion.

"He's perfectly aware of how close this race is," a knowledgeable source informed CNN's Kayla Tausche, referring to Obama's comments. The former president viciously ridiculed Trump, questioning whether his successor had ever performed manual labor like changing a tire or diaper and condemning his administration's "harsh and unkind" border policies.

Obama's appearance, a full circle moment since Harris went door-to-door for him in frigid Iowa before the 2008 caucuses, held a significant personal meaning. The antagonism between Obama and Trump goes back over a decade, stemming from Trump's unfounded claims that Obama was not born in the United States, known as Birtherism, which was the earliest hint of the potency of Trump's political cocktail of racial slurs and falsehoods, which has escalated during the 2024 election.

The animosity between Obama and Trump underscores the politics of the past 15 years in the United States.

Obama represented a new, multi-racial, youthful, and socially diverse Democratic coalition, touting himself as a leader aiming to bridge some of the nation's deepest divides. Trump, in response, championed backlash politics following Obama's presidency, basing his political success on racial appeals and a fervor for denigrating opponents, creating an enduring movement alike to Obama's. In many ways, the upcoming election represents a fresh confrontation between these two ideologies, and Obama's legacy, including his hallmark Affordable Care Act, may hinge on Harris' victory.

Obama rebukes Trump over fake hurricane conspiracy theories

The former president rebuked Trump on Thursday for disregarding fundamental American values. "These values were not known for being Republican or Democratic. Previously, we would have disagreements about tax policy and foreign policy, but we didn't argue about the truth," he said.

He spoke out against Trump's false accusations that the Biden administration had denied aid to Republican-afflicted areas hit by hurricanes. "You will witness leaders trying to assist, only to find misinformation spread for political gain, resulting in detrimental consequences," Obama stated. "When did this become acceptable?"

However, the Trump campaign remains unyielding in its pursuit of discredited claims, with Sen. JD Vance, the GOP vice presidential nominee, maintaining that many lives might have been saved if the aid had been distributed. "A lot of people could have been aided, numerous lives might have been spared if the assistance had been delivered, and there are numerous details to assess," Vance stated on Thursday.

Despite his influence, the previous president can only do so much. He's not up for election and even though he still holds a strong appeal among Democrats, he's essentially history. Previously, his appeal hasn't always translated to success for fellow Democrats. He put in a lot of effort to get Hillary Clinton elected, but she lost in 2016. The major question now is if Harris, who's running on her vision of generational change and personal background, can leverage Obama's critiques of Trump to solidify her own compelling closing argument.

Harris' campaign has been surging recently, with efforts to rally and encourage any potential voters. She's become more comfortable in unscripted situations – from "60 Minutes," to "The View," a preferred show among women, to Howard Stern's radio show, a popular choice among American men. On Thursday, she aimed to counter Trump's success among Hispanic voters, a typically Democratic demographic, at an Univision town hall in Nevada, and followed up with a rally in Arizona.

Democrats are eager to boost their standing in key states by reducing Trump's lead in rural areas where he tends to perform well. This campaign strategy will get a boost from another former president, Bill Clinton, who will join forces with Harris next week. Clinton will revisit the small-scale, intimate events that were a hallmark of his 1992 campaign, offering a southerner's touch and making relatable economic arguments to connect with rural voters.

Despite these efforts, concerns over Harris' campaign are apparent. Current polls show no clear frontrunner, and there are tie-ups in swing state polling. Several surveys indicate that Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania's crucial "Blue Wall" for Democrats could be faltering.

Harris hasn't yet figured out a way to set herself apart from the Biden administration's unpopularity, especially among those who are unhappy with high food prices. During a "View" appearance, Harris admitted, "I can't think of anything" that she would have done differently from the president in the past four years.

However, as mid-October approaches, the race remains unpredictable, with Democrats wary of the consequences of a second Trump term and his pledge of "retribution." Despite recent events, such as Biden's withdrawal and Trump's near-fatal attacks, neither party has gained an advantage in this divided nation. The outcome remains uncertain due to unforeseen events, such as the impact of former presidents or post-hurricane fallout.

In addition to these uncertainties, there's debate over the electorate's final shape. Will Trump be able to mobilize a large turnout from non-engaged voters? Will Harris benefit from a surge in angry female voters opposed to Trump's role in overturning the federal right to an abortion? Or might Harris' potential to become the first Black, female president inspire a significant increase in Black women's turnout in key swing states like Georgia?

Lastly, Trump's seemingly lax approach to a traditional grassroots campaign to boost voter turnout may backfire.

Obama addressed these intangibles on Thursday, stating, "Regardless of how the election makes you feel – excited, scared, hopeful, frustrated, or anything in between – do not just sit back and hope for the best. Get off your couch and vote. Put down your phone and vote, gather your friends and family and vote. Vote for Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States."

