Obama reflects on Trump's 2020 election tumult during his campaign support for Harris in Michigan.

One thing that's concerning about this election and Trump's political rise is how many decent people we know seem to suddenly disregard values we were brought up with, he mentioned to the packed convention hall.

Speaking from the same convention center where mail-in ballots were tallied in 2020 as Trump and his supporters sought to cast doubt on Michigan's election results, Obama remembered that due to Trump spreading lies about voter fraud in Michigan, protesters appeared, banging on the windows while yelling, "Let us in, stop the count."

Poll workers inside were being intimidated. He pointed towards a filing from special counsel Jack Smith, which was unsealed earlier that month, that showed a Trump campaign aide telling someone to "make them riot" when informed about the escalating tensions at the Detroit Counting Center.

As Obama described the filing, some people in the audience started to boo and jeer, to which Obama sternly replied, "Do not boo." Though it was a repeat of his famous line "Don't boo, vote," the interaction was more intense, as the crowd booed louder, even as the former president firmly disagreed.

The Detroit visit was Obama's fifth rally for Harris – and the fifth battleground state – during his most substantial campaigning spree since leaving office. He and Harris are set to make their first joint appearance on the campaign trail Thursday in Georgia.

Trump also held a rally in the Detroit convention center last Friday, as he now encourages Michigan voters to take advantage of the early voting processes he expressed doubt in during 2020.

"I heard there was another rally here on Friday night, but it was smaller than this one," Obama said to the crowd, which occupied a larger area in the hall than Trump's audience a few days earlier.

The Democratic former president was introduced by rapper Eminem, a Detroit native whose scathing critique of Trump at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards went viral. Although Eminem didn't perform, Obama rapped the opening lyrics to the song "Lose Yourself."

Obama once again criticized Trump for taking credit for "my economy," reminding the Detroit audience of the significant auto industry bailout that he announced just after taking office as the city struggled and automakers faced bankruptcy.

"I understand why people are frustrated and want to shake things up. I get that," he said, adding that he didn't understand "why anyone would think that Donald Trump would shake things up positively for you because there is no evidence that this man ever considers anyone but himself."

The former president gave a familiar fiery critique of Trump, repeatedly defending Harris' candidacy in front of the critical Michigan audience.

"She worked at McDonald's to pay her college expenses," Obama said. "She didn't pretend to work at McDonald's when it was closed."

He also targeted Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, for saying during the vice presidential debate that Trump "salvaged" the Affordable Care Act, saying, "Donald Trump spent his entire presidency trying to dismantle that thing and couldn't even manage that," and mocking Trump for saying he had "ideas of a plan" on healthcare.

Obama made a direct appeal to men in the audience and beyond, saying Trump was not a symbol of strength: "I am here to tell you that is not what true strength is. It never has been. True strength is about working hard, showing up every day on the factory floor, and giving your all. Real strength is taking responsibility for your actions and fulfilling your obligation. Real strength is about helping those in need."

