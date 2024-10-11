Obama is taking on the "unconventional" Trump

This fellow is self-centered and arrogant, with a reputation for being "bonkers" and delivering speeches reminiscent of Fidel Castro. That's how Obama described Trump during a campaign event, backing Harris, his rival's opponent. Obama is currently stumping for Harris.

The former Commander-in-Chief didn't mince words about his successor, Trump, labeling him as "bonkers" and questioning the logic behind believing that Trump would bring about any meaningful change. At a rally in Pennsylvania, a key swing state, Obama portrayed the 78-year-old as a self-absorbed character who only thinks about himself and delivers speeches akin to Fidel Castro. There's no concrete proof that Trump has anyone else on his mind besides himself.

Obama also sought to undermine Trump's allure to men, a demographic that Trump has sought to win over with his no-nonsense approach to campaigning. "I see it most evidently among some men who believe that Trump's abrasive behavior of belittling others is a display of strength. Let me tell you, that's not genuine strength," Obama said, pounding his hand on the podium.

As the crowd whistled and booed at Trump's mention, Obama interjected, "Don't boo - go vote." Obama went on to emphasize Harris' preparedness for the job, claiming she's "as qualified for this role as any candidate has ever been."

The first black President also lampooned some of the merchandise Trump is selling for his third bid for the White House, including $399 gold sneakers, $100,000 timepieces, and a "$59.99 'God bless the USA' Bible." "You wouldn't believe this stuff if it wasn't true," Obama said.

At another point, Obama even mockingly recounted Trump's response during his debate with Harris regarding repealing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, without a viable replacement plan. When asked about his approach, Trump claimed he had "concepts for a plan." "Donald Trump has spent his entire tenure trying to dismantle it," Obama reiterated. "And it's important to note, he hasn't even done that right."

Obama also made a stop at Harris' campaign headquarters in Pittsburgh to thank the staff. There, he had a message for the men: "I've noticed that some people struggle with the notion of a woman as President, but they're not admitting it openly. But supporting someone with a history of disrespecting others – specifically women – is not justifiable."

I'm not going to defend Trump's behavior or his policies, as I believe he's more focused on himself than on serving the American people.

Regardless of political affiliations, it's crucial to consider a candidate's qualifications and track record, and Harris, in my opinion, is significantly more qualified for the role than Trump.

