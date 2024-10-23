Obama is crafting an Eminem-style musical tribute for Kamala Harris

Barack Obama's affection for music is well-known, and he demonstrates this again at a Democratic rally by reciting a popular track by Eminem, an advocate for Kamala Harris.

At a rally in support of Kamala Harris in Detroit, Barack Obama and Eminem share a special bonding moment. Invited on stage, Obama commences his speech in an extraordinary manner.

"I've presented numerous speeches, so I'm typically not rattled. But after Eminem, I feel a bit altered," Obama quipped at the podium. Then, he delivered the lyrics to Eminem's smash hit "Lose Yourself": "My hands are slippery, knees weak, arms are heavy, I've vomited on my sweater already, Mom's spaghetti." Translated: "My hands are slippery, knees weak, arms are heavy, I've already spewed on my sweater, Mom's spaghetti."

The crowd roared as Obama carried on with the 2002 classic: "I'm jittery but on the exterior, I appear collected and prepared, to detonate missiles but I often forget..." Translated: "I'm nervous, but on the exterior, I appear calm and prepared, to detonate bombs but I often forget..."

Eminem had previously expressed his endorsement for Obama with a political declaration: "Detroit, and Michigan as a whole, hold a significant place in my heart. This election, more than ever before, is our chance to shine," the rapper highlighted. He urged the crowd to utilize their voices and cast their votes. "Moreover, people should not be afraid to voice their opinions," Eminem admonished. He maintains that Vice President Harris stands for a future in which these and many other freedoms will be preserved.

The "Lose Yourself" artist had already endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket during the 2020 elections. He has consistently supported Obama's political endeavors. However, Eminem maintains a strained rapport with the Republican adversary, Donald Trump - in 2017, he lambasted Trump in several tracks.

The audience's excitement reached new heights as Obama continued with the iconic verse, drawing a connection between the song's theme and his own political journey. The entertainment provided by Obama's impromptu performance of 'Lose Yourself' served as a unique and unforgettable moment in the rally, demonstrating the power of music to unite and inspire.

