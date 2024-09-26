Oatmeal is labeled as "deficient" three times in the text.

Oats are generally considered a health-conscious and budget-friendly option, but misjudging a product can lead to undesired results, as demonstrated in a test by Öko-Test.

Oats offer numerous benefits, such as keeping you feeling full, lowering blood sugar and cholesterol levels, and promoting gut health. They are also packed with B vitamins, provide lasting energy, and are a common ingredient in various breakfast cereals.

Oats are available in two forms: large flakes or fine. Regardless of whether the packaging indicates it, both types utilize whole grains and can produce full-grain goods. They differ primarily in the processing method.

For a recent study, Öko-Test purchased 35 fine oat goods from various sources, including 21 with organic certification, priced between 0.79 and 5.98 euros for 500 grams. The research revealed that approximately two-thirds of the items received a "very good" rating. Almost all organic oats in the test earned the top score.

No mineral oil detected

The study found "Reformhaus Haferwunder Feine Haferflocke" from Reformkontor and "Globus Haferflocken Zart" to have the highest mold toxin levels, resulting in a "poor" rating. Similarly, "Schapfenmuhle Haferflocken Zart" earned a failing grade due to detecting four pesticide residues, including glyphosate.

Yet, Öko-Test commended the absence of mineral oil residues in any of the products.

The "Bio Bio Haferflocken Extra Zart" from Netto earned a "very good" rating at only 0.85 euros for 500 grams, alongside the "Crownfield Bio Haferflocken Zart" from Lidl and the "dm Bio Haferflocken Feinblatt, Naturland" at the same price point. The "Bio Primo Haferflocken Kleinblatt, Bioland" (0.95 euros) from Müller Drogeriemarkt also received the top score, albeit with a slightly higher price.

The results of the Öko-Test showed that focusing on health and safety is essential, as some oat products contained high levels of mold toxins and pesticide residues. It's important to note that none of the tested products contained mineral oil residues.

Read also: