Oasis reveals scheduled performances in the United States

"Listen up, Yankees! Oasis is making a comeback to the USA for their 2025 tour! That's right, the legendary British rock band is setting foot on American soil once again, and you don't want to miss it!" As written on their Instagram account. "It's your final chance to show everyone that you've been loyal fans all along."

As stated on their official site, their North American tour will begin on August 24 at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Ontario, followed by stops in Chicago, Illinois, East Rutherford, New Jersey, Los Angeles, California, and Mexico City, Mexico.

"There won't be any sneaky ticket price hikes thanks to Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing system for Oasis concerts in North America," their management team announced on Instagram.** "Though dynamic pricing can help fight ticket scalping and keep prices reasonable for the masses, excessive ticket demand and technological malfunctions make it less effective, resulting in a frustrating fan experience."

To avoid the chaos that previously disrupted Oasis fans in the UK and Ireland, the band's management opted to bypass Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing system.

The excitement surrounding Oasis's reunion after nearly 15 years apart led to a near-disaster, causing fans to scramble for tickets and resulting in a mess. The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) even launched an investigation into Ticketmaster over potential consumer protection law violations.

Representatives from Ticketmaster have yet to comment on the situation to CNN.

Pre-sale registration for the North American tour is open on Oasis's website until Tuesday at 8 a.m. ET, while the general ticket sale begins at noon local time on Friday.

The band also plans to extend their tour beyond Europe and North America.

