Oasis Expands Reunion Tour, Excluding Performances in Germany

Last opportunity remians for you... or final possibility remains open.

 Katherine Bradley
2 min read
Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher express their desire to revisit the past.

It appears that the Gallagher brothers' iconic band, Oasis, won't be bringing their highly anticipated reunion show to continental Europe any time soon. Instead, they've announced new tour dates that are all situated far from our shores.

Oasis hasn't lost its appeal; quite the opposite, in fact. After their recent reunion announcement, they're set to make a comeback in the United States.

Following this announcement, the band took to the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their tour details. Fans will be thrilled to hear that Oasis is headed to America. In a humble yet confident tone, they wrote, "America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove you've been a fan all along." This subtle nod to their past struggles to gain traction in the US is endearing and refreshing.

Oasis intends to make up for lost time. In 2025, they'll be performing in the UK, Ireland, and various locations across the US, Canada, and Mexico. The opening act for all American shows will be the renowned indie band, Cage the Elephant.

Fans eager to attend the tour can sign up for the pre-sale on October 3rd. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on October 4th--if they haven't already sold out. Regrettably, European Oasis fans on the mainland will once again be left out of the action.

The once-feuding brothers, Liam and Noel Gallagher, had such a major fallout in 2009 that they were forced to disband their beloved band. Despite persistent rumors of a reunion, it wasn't until August 27, 2024, that they finally announced their highly-anticipated "OASIS LIVE '25" tour.

The band's announcement of new tour dates has generated excitement among fans, as they'll be able to enjoy The entertainment provided by Oasis in America. Overseas fans, particularly those in Europe, might feel a pang of disappointment, missing out on this opportunity to experience The entertainment again.

