- Oasis enthusiast Schweitzer harbors expectations for obtaining concert tickets

Excited Alexander Schweitzer, a die-hard Oasis fan, can't wait for the presale on their Britpop gig tickets. "I've signed up on the online platform, I'm all set to be there sharp Saturday morning, crossing my fingers to be one of the fortunate ones snagging a ticket," the Minister President of Rhineland-Palatinate shared with "Rhein-Zeitung" in Koblenz. "Live Forever" is his go-to song, he confessed upon inquiry.

Rumors have it that the Gallagher brothers, Noel and Liam, are planning to share the stage again next year. So far, Oasis has 15 UK performances lined up. There's even talk of a larger tour, perhaps even in North America.

The news of Oasis's comeback comes almost fifteen years after the Gallagher brothers had a major bust-up, and marks thirty years since they released their debut album "Definitely Maybe".

Alexander is hoping that other Oasis fans also manage to secure tickets for the Britpop gig. The rumored North American tour could attract a large number of other music enthusiasts.

