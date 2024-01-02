Nursing employers' association calls for measures to combat the reduction in nursing places

The Employers' Association for Nursing (AGVP) is calling on politicians to take swift action to stop the reduction in nursing places. This would require special monitoring, a reform of care remuneration and a legal right to a care place, the association announced on Tuesday. "Another year like the last one and the lights will go out in geriatric care," said AGVP President Thomas Greiner.

The worsening supply crisis in the sector has been well documented since 2023, Greiner continued. Many places that will be urgently needed in the coming decades to care for an increasing number of people in need of care have already been lost. Nevertheless, politicians and health insurance companies are "persisting in inaction". It is crucial for care for the elderly "that politicians and health insurance companies finally take action now", said Greiner.

The AGVP is therefore calling for public monitoring of care places in order to make undersupply transparent. This should fully record where care places have been cut and how many are available. The association is also calling for a general overhaul of care remuneration and an enforceable legal entitlement to a care place. "If half of the facilities are in the red, care for the elderly has no future," said association head Greiner. "As providers, we need security in order to guarantee nursing care. And those in need of care also need security."

