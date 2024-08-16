- Nurse charged with murder

A 36-year-old nurse is suspected of rendering six patients unconscious with medication at a clinic in Regensburg and then stealing from them. According to the prosecutor's office, one patient died after allegedly being given the medication. The authority has filed charges against the nurse, accusing her of murder and attempted murder, as well as robbery and dangerous bodily harm. The investigation was initiated after the clinic management filed a complaint at the end of 2024. The woman denies the allegations.

A 77-year-old patient reported that she fell into a deep unconsciousness on the evening of February 20 after the nurse flushed her medication line. She woke up the next morning and noticed that several rings, worth approximately 500 euros in total, were missing. A blood test on the woman showed the presence of the sedative Midazolam.

Patient suffers cardiac arrest

The prosecutor's office accuses the 36-year-old of five more incidents. In each case, patients aged between 59 and 87 are said to have become unconscious while the nurse was on duty or immediately after she changed their infusion bottles. Three patients reported missing valuables upon waking up.

A 65-year-old woman suffered a cardiac arrest after allegedly being given Midazolam by the accused. The 65-year-old died three days after being revived.

The prosecution assumes the murder characteristics of premeditation and greed in these cases. When the arrest warrant was issued, the woman denied the allegations. The presumption of innocence applies, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office stated. The Regensburg Regional Court must decide whether to accept the indictment and proceed to trial.

