- Nurse allegedly drugged and robbed patients <unk> Murder charge

A nurse is accused of administering a strong sedative to six patients in total in Regensburg, rendering them unconscious and robbing them. One patient died, as announced by the Bavarian city's public prosecutor's office, which has filed charges of murder, five counts of attempted murder, robbery, and dangerous bodily harm against the 36-year-old nurse.

The nurse is no longer working and has been in custody since the end of February. The clinic management reported her, leading to investigations by the public prosecutor's office and criminal police.

The incident in question was one in mid-February. A 77-year-old patient reported that the nurse flushed her IV, causing her to lose consciousness. Upon waking up the next morning, she noticed that rings worth approximately 500 euros were missing. A blood test confirmed the presence of a sedative freely available to nursing staff.

In five other cases, patients lost consciousness while the nurse was on duty, changing their infusion bottles or flushing their IVs. In three of these cases, the victims later discovered that valuable items were missing.

Nurse allegedly administered fatal dose

A 65-year-old patient suffered a cardiac arrest and died after the nurse allegedly administered the sedative.

The public prosecutor accuses the defendant of acting deceitfully and out of greed. The defendant denies the allegations. The Regional Court of Regensburg will now decide on the admissibility of the indictment and the opening of the main proceedings.

